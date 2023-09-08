biden

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi Thursday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Obama administration economist Larry Summers, blasted Biden’s spending bills as the “least responsible macroeconomic policy we’ve had in the last 40 years.”

 Evan Vucci ap

U.S. economic policy in 2021 was met with a firestorm of criticism from many economists. I’m not talking just about Republican loyalists, who always predict disaster when a Democrat moves into the White House. Even Democratic economists, or relatively apolitical technocrats, were scathing in their denunciations.

Thus Larry Summers, who was effectively the Obama administration’s chief economist, blasted President Joe Biden’s spending bills as the “least responsible macroeconomic policy we’ve had in the last 40 years.” Mohamed El-Erian, an economist who is usually cautious in his pronouncements, declared that the Federal Reserve had committed a historic error by failing to raise interest rates in 2021.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?