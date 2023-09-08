LOCAL NEWS PHILANTHROPIES

John Palfrey, president of the MacArthur Foundation, in Andover, Mass., in 2013. Palfrey says Press Forward’s goal is to eventually raise and invest $1 billion to help news outlets that do not have enough revenue to sustain their business.

 BRYCE VICKMARK nyt

Many major philanthropic groups have increasingly focused their attention in recent years on helping struggling local newsrooms. Now they are joining forces.

On Thursday, more than 20 nonprofit organizations announced plans to invest a total of $500 million over the next five years in local media organizations, one of the biggest efforts yet to address the crisis in local news.

