Renter Protection

Phoenix joined Tucson in passing legislation the prohibits "source of income" discrimination against renters, which is when landlords reject applicants who rely on Section 8 vouchers, Social Security, disability payments or other public income. The Tucson law is under review by the attorney general, but Phoenix officials are confident the ordinance will survive.

 Cronkite News FILE

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has given overwhelming approval to a measure that would prevent landlords and property owners from discriminating against renters or buyers who rely on public assistance for income.

The council voted 8-1 Wednesday for the “source of income” ordinance, which is similar to a Tucson law that is currently being reviewed by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

