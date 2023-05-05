PHOENIX — Scientists at Phoenix-based company ElectraTect are working to create a marijuana Breathalyzer to detect recent consumption of THC, the major psychoactive component in marijuana.

As marijuana decriminalization spreads across the country, the market for the plant has flourished, along with a need for technology that can detect THC impairment.

