Pioneer Title Agency is a locally owned company with an attitude to "Leave Things Better." Not only does it do this by cleaning up title work and providing an excellent escrow experience, but also by supporting the communities where its employees live and work.
One of its many initiatives supports the Arizona Housing Fund and Northern Arizona Housing Fund, making a $75,000 combined contribution in the past year.
The donation is thanks to an initiative wherein REALTORS™, buyers, sellers and Pioneer employees may now donate to either organization as part of their closing process. For every dollar donated, Pioneer Title is matching 100% of the contribution up to $100,000, for a total donation of $200,000.
This program, which will continue until the donations reach $200,000 between the two organizations, is the latest in community giving initiatives by the family-owned business.
It comes on the heels of the company's Commitment 2 Community Initiative, a partnership with the Arizona Community Foundation that helped provide more than $140,000 in grants to non-profit organizations across Arizona. Grant recipients were nominated and voted on by team members across Arizona. Pioneer formed C2C in May 2020 to connect to their communities and give back despite the pandemic restrictions.
Giving like this — and involving individual members of the Pioneer team — has been a hallmark of Pioneer Title Agency since its inception.