SIERRA VISTA — You’ve had hamburgers you’ve loved and would kill for, burgers you’ve hated and would kill the cook for and others trampled with toppings that killed the burger and the bun it rode in on.
But if you’re a die-hard, no-messing-around burger lover in search of that “cheeseburger in paradise,” Sierra Vista’s Pit Stop Gourmet Burgers at 4907 State Route 92 is the promised land of burgers that rolled out from the golden mecca of hamburger dreams.
As the Talking Heads once sang, “This ain’t no disco, this ain’t no fooling around.”
Not if you want a burger that means business the way Big Mike Schleiker’s Pit Stop burgers do.
From smashburgers to double-decker cheeseburgers, pub burgers to the dignified veggie and nose-in-the-air vegan burger, make no mistake about it: Schleiker’s burgers are king of the land.
This isn’t packaged ground beef tossed on a grill and then plopped on some skimpy, little bun.
You’re getting the king’s version at the Pit Stop: A quarter-pound of real rib-eye steak sculpted into a burger almost big enough to fit into a bowling bag, along with a slug of fries that swallow up a plate before your eyes.
But the 1,900-square-foot building of the former Outside Inn restaurant Schleiker purchased last year that seats 72 customers is more than a fancy gourmet burger joint. He’s also serving 16-ounce hand-cut ribeye and sirloin steaks, porterhouse and New York strip steaks as well.
“So far, so good,” said the Brooklyn native, a classically-trained chef who has worked in some of the most prestigious restaurants in the world for more than 31 years. “Between 11 a.m. and noon, this place is full, and there’s a line out the door. People are driving in from Bisbee, Douglas, Willcox, even Tucson.
“I’ve been blessed with the greatest staff ever. I’d love to take the credit, but they’re the key to our success. They love what they do as much as I do, and they’ve helped build a special environment here.”
An artisan chef when it comes to knowing how a burger and steak should be made, Schleiker has transformed the 20th century hamburger from a simple sandwich into a feast fit for the hungriest burger-loving aficionado this side of Portal.
Maybe that’s why the parking lot at the Pit Stop is so overloaded with cars since Schleiker opened its doors last month that he’s had to post signs for an overflow parking area. Forty percent of his business he said is coming from takeout orders.
Not a bad problem for a new restaurant vying for a foothold in a marketplace where eateries are hawking $2 Tuesday tacos, two-for-one sandwiches and free drinks for the value package.
Since the Pit Stop opened Dec. 22 when it served 1,850 meals at its grand opening, word-of-mouth about Big Mike’s burgers has quickly spread. Customers who had feasted on Schleiker’s massive burgers from his food truck and tiny 400-square-foot eatery at a food court in Fort Huachuca he opened last year — along with droves of others — were packing the place in a matter of days.
The restaurant has been almost non-stop busy from day one, serving 800 to 1,200 meals per day.
If that’s not enough to keep Schleiker and his 22 employees he calls the “absolute best” on their toes the moment they walk in, he is opening another Pit Stop in a 1,900-square-foot building across from the University of Arizona in Tucson sometime in March.
You think that’s all Schleiker has planned at the moment?
Not a chance.
He knows customers — as well as himself — like deserts, especially fresh homemade pies and cookies made locally. Schleiker has not only partnered with Ramsey Canyon Inn and Bee Kind Cookie Company to supply the Pit Stop with fresh daily deserts; he’s putting in a bakery behind the Pit Stop he hopes will be up and ready within the next couple months.
What makes the Pit Stop’s burgers like no others that have customers lining up for concoctions like the Bacon Beast, Southwest Guac Burger, the Smokehouse with hickory-smoked pulled pork or the Maple Bacon?
Ask Big Mike.
“My mother always said feed people correctly,” said Schleiker, who three years ago moved with his wife and three children to Sierra Vista, where they also run a home care business. “I like to cook what I like to eat, especially terrific comfort food. And when it comes to cooking steaks and burgers, I’ve been doing it for a long time. I’m still coming up with different ideas and recipes. I want people to walk away knowing that what they ate here was out of this world.
“I absolutely love getting up in the morning doing this.”
For Big Mike, that means 4:30 a.m. to start making close to a dozen different sauces and 1,200 hamburger patties and buns from scratch.
“It can get hectic real quick, like almost instantly,” he said. “And when takeout orders start coming and the after-work rush starts rolling in, it can get good and crazy.”
The best way to appreciate a Pit Stop burger is not to go in a little hungry; go there ravenous.
This is the place where you take an appetite.
Chances are you’ll take half of what you ordered home.
Visually, the Pit Stop’s burgers are quite the creation; they’re colorful and stacked high with wads of bacon and rivers of melted cheese that almost defy gravity, streaming down the sides of a toasted bun.
But the best part, the reason that you made the trip to the Pit Stop in the first place, is not to sit there admiring the beauty of a burger.
Going to the Pit Stop isn’t about doting on hamburgers.
It’s to sink your teeth deep into the side of one of Big Mike’s burgers and then trying to finish off what you started, which is no easy feat even for the most hungry-hearted hamburger eaters.
What’s coming off Schleiker’s grill can easily fill you up before you can put a noticeable dent into one of these towering creations.
Watching Big Mike and his three cooks prepare and grill a burger from start to finish is a treat as well as a lesson in the culinary arts. It’s what you wish you could do on the backyard grill but can’t come close.
“I like bringing out new items a lot so I love changing and rotating the menu,” said Schleiker. “I want my customers to really experience great quality food at a decent price they can’t get anywhere else. To me, that’s what this is all about.
“The Pit Stop is more to us than just a restaurant. Sierra Vista has given us a lot of love. I want customers to experience that as well.”
Pit Stop Gourmet Burgers is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurant eventually will be open seven days per week.