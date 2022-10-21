Innovative Technology Development Group General Supervisor Jerry Martin peruses old Windemere Hotel and Conference Center blueprints with Evening Tide Management owner Pamela Dillon and ITDG Project Manager William Hough earlier this week in the new and under construction Hummingbird Senior Resort facility.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
ITDG worker Jesse Molina installs new framing in one of the rooms in the Hummingbird Senior Resort complex.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The former Windemere Hotel and Conference Center is being renovated and will be the Hummingbird Senior Resort in Sierra Vista.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Materials populate the old Windemere Hotel and Conference Center’s lobby and hall areas which are slated to be installed into the new apartments.
People have been asking what’s going on with the former Windemere Hotel and Convention Center on Highway 92 in Sierra Vista. The answer is now clear, and the building will soon become the Hummingbird Senior Resort Assisted Living.
The company saw the hotel as an excellent location, because of its size and the demographics of Sierra Vista.
“There’s a huge demand for people who are looking for a place for their loved ones to live. This area has a very high demand for the 65 and older population,” said Steven Tracy, executive director of hummingbird. “And this particular hotel was especially intriguing because of its size. The conference center has so much space that we could convert for our needs. Most people would look at it as an old and dying building, but I look at it as potential.”
The facility will have 70 rooms of assisted care living, 27 rooms for secure memory care and also 40 rooms for independent living. The Hummingbird website states “Don’t just retire-rewire,” and Tracy says that they are dedicated to making the facility a comfortable, warm, inviting and fun place for its residents.
Tracy has 30-years experience working in assisted living and said he’s seen many facilities that don’t meet the residents needs, or treat them with much respect, and he has no intention for Hummingbird to follow that path.
“Some companies have investors that don’t know anything about assisted living or memory care, so it becomes a money game for them, and they make profit driven decisions that can go in the wrong direction really quickly. It basically becomes an institution at that point. Then people look around and go — I don’t want to bring my mom here,” he said.
Hummingbird’s concept is to treat residents as individuals, and provide a comfortable, enjoyable, and stimulating environment. They will have a full dining room with a chef, a bistro, recreation room, cinema theater, swimming pool, and many more amenities and activities, he said.
“We’re not a corporate structure. We are the one and only Hummingbird Senior Resort Living. We’re not this cookie cutter model — we are a customized model, which is really cool,” Tracy said.
Construction has been going on for about a month and the redesign of the facility is in full swing by ITDG Development Group. Tracy said they plan on opening in early January 2023, barring any problems that might arise with the fickle supply chain issues.
“We’ve been lucky so far,” said Tracy about procuring the needed supplies. “But we always plan for the worst and could run into some obstacles along the way.”
Hummingbird will also be a major employer in the community and will hire up to eighty people as they fill the facility to capacity. They have already hired two full time maintenance employees, and they plan on working closely with Teresa Vernon of Cochise College’s Nursing and Allied Health Program to hire nurses and caregivers.
And they also aim to live up to their hummingbird moniker with hummingbird-themed artwork adorning the walls, bird watching activities, and the landscapers will even be planting hummingbird-friendly plants.
“Sierra Vista is the Hummingbird Capital of the world, and with 26 species of hummingbirds we just had to name it the Hummingbird Resort,” Tracy said.
