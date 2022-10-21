People have been asking what’s going on with the former Windemere Hotel and Convention Center on Highway 92 in Sierra Vista. The answer is now clear, and the building will soon become the Hummingbird Senior Resort Assisted Living.

The company saw the hotel as an excellent location, because of its size and the demographics of Sierra Vista.

