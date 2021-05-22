Some parents are perfectly happy to head out to the backyard and have a catch with a son or daughter intent on improving baseball or softball skills. A sublime bonding experience.
Not Jordan Rugg. Nope, not him. He thinks bigger, works bigger, and thus Sierra Vista has been treated to a new sports experience.
Rugg’s brainchild, Bombs Away Sierra Vista, opened at The Mall at Sierra Vista on May 8 and welcomed hundreds of visitors in its first week. The indoor batting and training facility encompasses two former retail locations at the mall and has pitching machines, practice areas and instructors available.
Rugg and other youth league parents figured their young ball players deserved something special.
“Basically, it was something for the kids,” Rugg says. “Both my older kids play baseball and softball. There was nothing down here for them. We just decided it was probably the right thing for us to do, give the kids something more than just throwing the baseball around.”
Rugg knocked down a wall between the two mall stores, providing about 8,000 feet of useful space. Five batting cages were installed, one of them 20 feet by 70 feet that can be used for pitching, fielding and batting practice. Behind each pitching machine is an “L” screen that provides protection for a person pitching to a batter.
A perfect design, no?
“Uh, I’m afraid I winged it,” Rugg says. “I know that’s probably not the best thing to have in a newspaper, but I knew what we needed from being with my kids and visiting other facilities in Tucson. This is probably what we need to do, we figured out how to make it work. And we did it.”
The task wasn’t easy. Besides tearing down the wall, synthetic turf was installed; with the rolls about 1,000 pounds, Rugg says it was a tough job.
“Putting up the nets was another difficult task,” he says. “Each lane is held up by about 100 wires into the ceiling, so I had to hang all the wires, had to get up there, put up the nets and measure the wire to make sure everything was exactly the right dimensions.
“The turf and the nets were definitely the hardest part.”
Three lanes are dedicated to baseball with machines delivering pitches 40-50 mph, 50-60 mph and 60-70 mph. A half-hour lane rental runs $20; an hour costs $35. For the softball players, there is a fast-pitch lane and the 20-by-70-foot slow pitch/multipurpose lane.
Rugg’s ball-playing kids know a good thing when they see it.
“They went through the roof,” he says. “This is a dream for them. They get to come in here, practice, not being limited to a field. And it’s also for their teammates. It’s not just one person benefiting from this, we have team practices. We had 30 people in here last Saturday morning before we opened, practicing. So it’s great for whole teams, individuals and my kids couldn’t be happier.”
Not only athletes are getting into the Bombs Away scene. Brendan Henretta of Sierra Vista, whose son plays on the same team as Rugg’s son, was part of the original brainstorming.
“We started talking about putting something up in someone’s backyard, just putting up a batting cage, and it just kind of ballooned from there to what you have now,” Henretta says. “(Opening day) I thought it was fantastic, I was amazed. It was amazing to see how many families came in and just used it. That was the fun thing to see. It wasn’t just baseball and softball players coming in, it was families coming in.”
Including his own.
“We actually went for opening day and came back Sunday and rented a lane as well for my wife’s Mother’s Day,” Henretta says. “My wife, my son, my daughter and I took turns and went batting for Mother’s Day.”
Henretta believes a big plus for Bombs Away is that Rugg has hired present and former Buena High baseball and softball players as staff members.
“Being there, they help out a lot,” Henretta says about the Buena athletes. “If your kid needs help or just wants to tweak stuff (Rugg) has coaches available as well as the staff to go in there and help out a bit as needed.
“I think it’s fantastic, think it’s going to be a huge benefit to the city. I hear the Douglas baseball team was in there, so I don’t think it’s just the city, I think it will be a huge benefit for Cochise County as well.”
Seeing the immediate surge of customers, Rugg now is looking ahead.
“We’ve got a lot of plans,” he says. “We want to see how this goes, see if we need to increase our space, I guess, is a good way to put it. Right now we’re getting too full for what we have available.
“If that’s the worse of my problems, that’s a good thing. But down the road we might be looking at a larger facility. We want to get more advanced baseball and softball analytical equipment, measure the speed of the swing, the plane of the swing, stuff like that.”
Henretta still can’t get over the diversity of the crowd.
“I was amazed how many families were just walking through the mall and ‘hey, let’s stop in for a half hour and hit some balls.’
“They’ve got good air conditioning in there, the machines runs well. They’ve done a fantastic job there.”