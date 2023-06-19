SIERRA VISTA — The cereal aisle is not the place for penny pinchers.
Nor is it the once-affordable lane for cereals like “The Breakfast of Champions” with gold medalist pole vaulter Bob Richards on the bright orange box of Wheaties you could purchase for less than $2.
Back in 1906, you could buy a large package of Sanitas Toasted Corn Flakes for 10 cents when it was first produced.
But now, many breakfast-lovers' favorite brands hitting pricey levels of more than $5 and $6 are not only making shoppers do a double-take; they’re making them rethink what they are buying for their families’ morning nutrition to start their day.
Once the breakfast for generations, quick-and-easy cold cereal that kids could reach up into the cupboard without help from their parents is becoming almost unreachable pricewise.
“If it wasn’t for weekly store coupons, I wouldn't buy this stuff for my kids anymore,” said Ellen McPherson, a mother of three. “The price of cereal — every single brand they have on the shelf — has been going up and up for years. But now it seems worse than ever, getting higher every week.
“Sometimes Fry’s has a deal on a certain cereal, sometimes it’s Safeway, once in a while Walmart. A friend of mine buys them online a little cheaper, but I’m too busy to keep checking around like that. Thank goodness egg prices have finally dropped.”
While the price of eggs has come down to Earth without shoppers feeling the pain of sticker shock following the avian flu that destroyed a sizable amount of egg-laying hens and egg supplies, cereal prices across the board are up 14.2%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Many boxes are priced well over $5, a result of soaring grain and sugar prices in the past year, made worse by the war in Ukraine, which had been a major grain producer, plus the cost of shipping and labor.
That’s caused McPherson and scores of other shoppers to avoid the breakfast aisle until grocery stores offer their weekly coupons.
“Who wants to spend almost six bucks on a box cereal that three kids will go through in a couple days?” she said. “That’s just crazy. I can buy 18 eggs right now for a couple dollars that’s going to last longer than a big box of cereal. Even 36 eggs at Walmart right now are cheaper than their favorite cereal.”
While prices of retail groceries everywhere keep rising, the cost of cereal seems to be soaring at a rate McPherson said feels “as fast as you can strike a match,” almost pricing many consumers out of the cold breakfast market that was once a staple in most households.
Global e-commerce accelerator Pattern recently collected data on online cereal prices, finding virtually every cereal up in price compared to last year.
And with the war in Ukraine far from over, a major wheat producer has been taken out of the supply chain as a necessary supplier for cereal companies, meaning prices of Honey Nut Cheerios and Frosted Flakes aren’t coming down any time soon.
Just how high have some major brands become?
According to pattern.com’s latest data analysis, its findings are almost off the charts.
Quakers Oats Company’s Crunch Berries leads the pricey path, up 113.98%, while its kid-favorite Cap’N Crunch follows with a 41.85% jump.
Other brands like General Mills Chex cereal and Post’s Malt-O-Meal have risen 39.82% and 23.73%, respectively, while fruity-flavored morning starters such as Post’s Fruity Pebbles and Kellogg’s Froot Loops have jumped more than 22%.
Even old standbys considered more nutritious than sugary varieties like Kellogg’s Raisin Bran — up 19.70% — has inflated. Quaker Oats’ Life cereal and General Mills’ Cheerios have spiked 17.68% and 16.72%, respectively.
Healthier breakfast options you might like to put into your body to start the day are trending even higher. Those tiny bags like 11.2 ounce bags of Bear Naked Original Cinnamon Granola are selling for more than $5.69 per bag in many stores.
“As long as egg prices are where they are now, and hopefully getting even cheaper, buying cereal isn’t even going to be an option for me,” said McPherson. “Watching your child pour a quarter of a box of Frosted Flakes or something into a bowl is not the way to start the day.”