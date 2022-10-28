The Rotary Club of Sierra Vista and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members volunteered their time to make a pump track and fencing in Sierra Vista. The organizations combined to build the track for the community.
Volunteers Carolyn Childs, left, and Julie Reed assist in building split rail fencing around a new mountain bike/BMX pump track Saturday next to the Domingo Paiz sports complex.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The Rotary Club of Sierra Vista and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members volunteered their time to make a pump track and fencing in Sierra Vista. The organizations combined to build the track for the community.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Split rail fencing awaits to be installed for the new pump track north of the Domingo Paiz complex.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Les Orchekowsky helps with the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista endeavor Saturday. The club supplied the materials needed for the build.
Members of the Rotary Club and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints combined their efforts to construct a pump track in Sierra Vista last week for mountain bikers and BMX competitors. A pump track is a collection of berms and banked turns designed to maximize momentum.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone