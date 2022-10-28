Members of the Rotary Club and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints combined their efforts to construct a pump track in Sierra Vista last week for mountain bikers and BMX competitors. A pump track is a collection of berms and banked turns designed to maximize momentum.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?