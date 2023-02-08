BISBEE — With more and more people looking for ways to improve their health with herbs, ointments, tinctures and teas, a new store has just about anything one could want to make homemade remedies or buy the products ready made by well respected, certified companies.

Zia Soleil recently opened her store Pyewackets 42 after weeks of work to recycle the former Neahriah’s Mexican restaurant into a home for the litany of products she offers. The shelves hold bulk organic and wild harvested herbs, which are herbs collected from the desert, not along streets and highways. Scented candles, premium incense in a variety of fragrances, potions, tinctures and homeopathic concoctions of herbs are just a few of the many products she carries. In the future, Pyewackets will carry mushroom products as science has found the medicinal qualities of various types such as lion’s mane.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?