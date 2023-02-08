BISBEE — With more and more people looking for ways to improve their health with herbs, ointments, tinctures and teas, a new store has just about anything one could want to make homemade remedies or buy the products ready made by well respected, certified companies.
Zia Soleil recently opened her store Pyewackets 42 after weeks of work to recycle the former Neahriah’s Mexican restaurant into a home for the litany of products she offers. The shelves hold bulk organic and wild harvested herbs, which are herbs collected from the desert, not along streets and highways. Scented candles, premium incense in a variety of fragrances, potions, tinctures and homeopathic concoctions of herbs are just a few of the many products she carries. In the future, Pyewackets will carry mushroom products as science has found the medicinal qualities of various types such as lion’s mane.
The mission statement on the business website, pyewackets42.com, states, “We believe that the body and mind are a miracle and have the ability to heal and grow when given proper natural care. We are here to serve those who seek the direction and care of Mother Nature in order to bring health and balance into their lives. Traditional wellness practices in the Western World seem to consistently turn a blind eye to natural wellness. It is our mission to be there for those who seek to employ proper wellness routines in order to enhance and enrich their lives through nature.”
The store carries Green Lipped Mussel Oil, a special oil extracted from mussels off the coast of New Zealand, which the website explains, “has been used for centuries in traditional Māori medicine to fight inflammation and pain, and is now gaining popularity as a safe and effective health remedy. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, GLMO boasts natural anti-inflammatory properties that have been linked to chronic pain, improved joint health, cardiovascular conditions, skin conditions, cognitive functioning and mental clarity. On top of pain and inflammation reduction, many note better recovery time after physical activity and improved symptoms of depression or anxiety. People also report feeling energized and healthier overall when taking GLMO.”
Soleil is a self-proclaimed “green witch”— one who respects Mother Nature, Earth magic and a passion for all things green. She has a bachelor of science degree from Donsbach University School of Nutrition, a non-accredited college in California, and went on the get a master’s degree in psychology at Leslie University in Massachusetts. She was a psychologist, but stopped her practice after coming to the realization that a treatment program can only be successful if the patients actually take steps to improve their way of thinking.
Soleil diverted to the health food market and opened a successful business which she later sold.
She moved to Bisbee from California five years ago after she bought a house in Warren. With her experience as a health food store owner, she decided to open a shop in Bisbee and Pyewackets was born. The name comes from an old movie from 1958 called “Bell, Book and Candle” which featured a cat named Pyewackets.
She said people ask about the 42 in the shop’s name, and according to the website, “the simple answer is 42 is the “Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything” according to ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.’ For us, it means the ultimate truth. Without distortion from media, corporations or governments. And that ultimate truth is the core of life itself. When you use truth to heal, you heal more than the body. You begin to heal the person.”
Soleil offers a nonalcoholic spirit cocktail called Free Spirit Elixir with kava, which helps alcoholics stay sober and offers people who do not drink alcohol an alternative. Kava is in the pepper family and grows in the Pacific islands. People crushed, chewed and ground the root and stump of the shrub, then soaked it in cold water to produce a drink for ceremonies and cultural practices. The kava drink can be used for sedative, hypnotic and muscle-relaxant effects, in much the same way that alcohol is used, according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation of Australia.
Soleil has been into spirit-driven craft cocktails for 20 years and said, “I had a nonalcoholic Christmas and New Year’s, and have been to several dinners where I’m ordering cocktails with all or most of the alcohol left out. No special reason except the awareness that my body doesn’t like the deleterious effects of alcohol.
“I’m drinking kava instead or just not drinking alcohol. This has surprised me big time! I’m making all sorts of kavatails now, sours, virgin Marys, chocotinies, having fun.”
Soleil said she or the volunteers who work at the store do not diagnose or provide medical advice.
She also sells jewelry, aprons, gifts and the work of artist Micheal Laridon, who creates amusing caricatures of people he knows. He also reads tarot cards.
The store will have a community garden eventually, Soleil said.
“Just to be clear, we are not tilling the entire area,” she said. “On the contrary, we are tilling very little and specific spots. Erosion, exposure, natural versus altered, native over non, etc. Many considerations will go into the smallest and biggest projects. Minimal disruption to the natural way of things.
“I prefer to live within the boundaries of nature, and exist as best as I can, with want of only coexisting with what life of all kinds has to offer. Tread Lightly is not just a credo, it’s respectful to understand that even the grass under our feet is a living thing, and to give no thought as to removing it from existence is like I being flicked from the surface of the Earth.”
A grand opening is planned during regular hours 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, 25 and 26.
