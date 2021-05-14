The world almost ended this week. Maybe you didn’t hear about it. If you live, work or have family in the Washington, D.C., area you may be aware of the panic associated with buying gasoline.
On May 7, the Colonial Pipeline operations were halted because of a ransomware attack. Five days later, over 1,000 stations, supplied by the victim, had empty tanks. Huge lines like those right out of the 1970s speckled news pages all over the internet.
This pipeline is the largest in the country, shipping gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home-heating oil. Back East, people don’t heat their houses with natural gas or electricity. They use oil: No oil means no heat.
Imagine if this attack had happened last November or December. By January or February, while Arizona was starting to warm up, the East Coast was still facing severely cold weather. People would have run out of oil, and many of the helpless could have frozen to death in their homes.
Moreover, what if this attack had happened in a non-COVID world, with more people driving to work and more people flying? Imagine the mass shutdowns that would have occurred. The impact of the shortage would have been magnified — greatly.
What I’m about to tell you isn’t being discussed in many places. It’s not secret; rather, it’s my thoughts based on the thoughts of others. Some experts in the security industry are saying this was a test — a warning, if you will. A shot across the bow of the old ship, America.
The entity involved in the Colonial Pipeline incident could be warning the United States just how easy it is to cripple our infrastructures, with the intent to cause us to feel helpless.
What can you do? If you are at all influential among decision makers, please discuss the possibility of creating a disaster recovery plan and a business continuity plan. Contingencies must be established now, in the event your business, or your city, suffers a ransomware attack.
The threat landscape is not improving, nor will it go away. There is far more unrest than people think. Plan. Allocate resources. It’s not a matter of IF the attack comes. It’s already begun.
