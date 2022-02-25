It seems like everyday you go on social media, or talk to friends and family that are in the market for a job, and you hear nothing but bad news.
“I’ve applied for thousands of jobs and have heard nothing,” or “Is anyone hiring?” when it seems like there is a “Hiring” sign in every business’s window. Even at the local job centers like ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona, potential clients come in frustrated and flustered because they have been applying to no avail. The struggle is real, and the majority of job seekers who are struggling to find employment is because they are bombing their job search.
Not having a plan for the job search
If you truly want success in finding a job, you must first have a plan. A general idea of what you want to do is good plan. Simply stating I will do anything is not a plan and a very bad idea.
Passive Job Search
If you are in no hurry to find a job, then a passive search is fine but if you have bills to pay and a family to support, then you have to commit as much time as you can spare to the hunt. At Zippa.com, the Career Expert says it takes on average 21 to 80 job applications to get one job.
Failure to appreciate and maximize networking
You may have heard the old saying it’s all about who you know. However, I say it is more about who knows you. The Department of Labor says that 85% of all jobs are never posted on job boards. If that is the case, then ‘networking” is such a vital part of the job search. Even fast food restaurant chains work off of this factor as well. You are more likely to get a job if you know someone who already works there, especially if that someone is a quality employee.
Spending too much time with online job sites
Now this one is a tricky one. The takeaway should be to focus on the top sites that are reliable. There are way too many job posting sites out there these days, and many are a waste of time. When in doubt, once you see a job posting on one of the many job board sites, go to the business's actual website to see if it is legit. Also, applying on a company’s site is always recommended as well.
Issues with your resume
The part that so many people hate and despise is revamping your resume. For every job you apply for, you should revamp your resume to focus on the position you are applying for. Key words and most of all key accomplishments are crucial to obtain recognition.
Skills are not current and updated
What is your current skill set? What do you bring to the table? Is your knowledge and skills relevant in today’s modern workforce? If you are not keeping up with the times and how business is done in the 21st century, you may find yourself on the sideline.
Follow-through
This by far is my favorite. Why do jobs require applications to be filled out? Why do organizations require applications to be filled out, especially when money is involved? I believe it is a two-part answer. First, they want to see if you can follow directions and complete simple tasks. Secondly, most of the information if not all is required for some sort of eligibility. So, why do so many people fail to completely fill out applications, forms and then complain because they did not receive the benefits of the application?
These are some top reasons that many are not finding a job, or getting the interview so take a look and see if any of these reasons pertains to you. When in doubt come see us at ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona for assistance.