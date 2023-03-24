BENSON — In January 2023, Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were up, while retail and hotel/motel receipts were down, compared to January 2022, after adjusting for inflation.
Cochise County’s estimated restaurant and bar sales were up 19.0% in January (compared to January last year). That follows annual growth of 0.7% for all of 2022. January’s increase was the third consecutive month of growth following six straight months of decline. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 10.1% in January after growing 7. % all last year.
January retail sales in Cochise County were down 0.9% from January 2022 (compared to a 0.3% decrease for all of Arizona). Cochise County’s January decline followed two months of inflation-adjusted growth (on the heels of six consecutive months of year-over-year decline). Last year, Cochise County’s annual retail sales were down 1.2% while statewide sales were down 1.3% (compared to the year prior).
Inflation continued to play a major though lessening role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 6.4 percentage points from growth rates for the January comparisons (down from an average of 8.0 points for all of 2022). As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales increase of 5.5% in the January comparisons was adjusted to the 0.9% decline.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone