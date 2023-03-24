BENSON — In January 2023, Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were up, while retail and hotel/motel receipts were down, compared to January 2022, after adjusting for inflation.

Cochise County’s estimated restaurant and bar sales were up 19.0% in January (compared to January last year). That follows annual growth of 0.7% for all of 2022. January’s increase was the third consecutive month of growth following six straight months of decline. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 10.1% in January after growing 7. % all last year.

