SIERRA VISTA — While the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the biggest game of the season this weekend, so are local restaurants and organizations.
Sunday at 4:30 p.m. the two teams kick off with the Lombardi trophy on the line in what is anticipated to be a more competitive Super Bowl than in previous years. The popularity of the game will take a toll on local restaurant wait times and to-go times, even through third-party sites like Postmates and DoorDash.
Sam Stockton, a manager at Buffalo Wild Wing in Sierra Vista, said they expect a decent crowd in their dining room to watch the game but said they do tend to see an influx in to-go orders for those who have their own parties or watch the game at home.
One local restaurant manager said businesses expect between a 20 to 40 percent increase in to-go sales on Super Bowl Sunday.
According to Wallethub, 27 percent of Americans plan on attending a Super Bowl party, and the average attendance per party is 17 people.
About 1.4 billion chicken wings will be eaten, and about 10 million pounds of ribs are sold the week leading up to the game.
Pizza delivery increases by 50 percent over a typical Sunday, while nearly 30 percent of party goers said wings are their favorite Super Bowl snack. Roughly 11 million pounds of potato chips and 8 million pounds of guacamole will also be on the menu.
If you choose to watch the game at Buffalo Wild Wings and the game goes into overtime, Stockton said patrons will be given a coupon for a free snack size of traditional wings to be redeemed on Feb 17.
For those who are feeling lucky, Bone Dry Tap House is raffling off a “pit boss pellet smoker PB440TG1.” Al Dalba, the business’ general manager, said this is the second year they’ve decided to have this raffle and attendees can earn up to four raffle tickets as they are given out to each person for each quarter a person stays.
The winner has to be present to claim their prize.
Bone Dry “swag” will also be raffled off. Hot dogs and bratwurst will be available to purchase.
Local churches and the American Legions will be hosting viewing parties as well. Each having their own twists and munchies for attendees.
This year’s Super Bowl caps the 100th year of the NFL.
The 49ers are making their seventh appearance while the Chiefs are entering their third championship game.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the halftime entertainment and Demi Lovato is performing the national anthem.
Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. on Fox.