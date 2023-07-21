BENSON — In May 2023, Cochise County’s estimated retail and hotel/motel receipts were up, while restaurant and bar sales were down compared to May 2022 (after adjusting for inflation).
May retail sales in Cochise County were up 2.4% from May 2022 (compared to a 0.7% increase for all of Arizona). For January through May, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 1.6% while statewide sales were down 4.9% (compared to the first five months of 2022).
Inflation played a continuing though lessening role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 4.0 percentage points from May year-over-year growth rates and 5.3 percentage points for the first five months. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales increase of 6.4% in May was adjusted downward to 2.4%, while year-to-date nominal growth of 3.6% became a 1.6% inflation-adjusted decline. Inflation adjustments are made using Consumer Price Index-Urban measuring the general rate of inflation.
Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were down 1.4% in May, after the inflation adjustment, but were up 1.9% for the first five months of the year. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were down 0.1% in May but were up 4.0% for January through May.
Hotel/motel receipts in Cochise County were up 5.3% in the May comparisons but were down 9.8% for the first five months. Statewide, lodging receipts were down 6.6% in May but were up 5.7% for January through May.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 13.6 in Cochise County in May, after inflation, compared to a 10.9% increase statewide. For the first five months of 2023, remote sales were up 4.8% in Cochise County and 9.1% statewide.
At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were down 16.3% in May and 4.3% for the first five months of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were up 7.0% in May and 11.4% for January through May. Hotel/motel receipts in Benson were up 0.2% in May and 8.1% for the first five months.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 2.6% in the May comparisons and 0.1% for the first five months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were up 24.9% in May but were down 21.2% for January through May. Bisbee’s hotel/motel receipts were down 1.3% in May and 51.6% for the first five months, compared to the same period a year ago.
In Douglas, retail sales were up 1.1% in May and 0.1% for the first five months of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were down 7.6% in May but were up 20.2% for January through May. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were up 6.8% in the May comparisons and 15.8% for the first five months of the year. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel sales estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were up 5.5% in May but were down 2.3% for the first five months. Restaurant and bar sales were down 1.8% in May, after the inflation adjustment, but were up 2.6% for January through May. Sierra Vista’s hotel/motel receipts were down 13.9% in May but were up 1.4% for the first five months of the year.
Tombstone’s retail sales were down 10.2% in May and 6.8% for the first five months. Restaurant and bar sales were up 5.8% in May and 3.2% for January through May. Hotel/motel receipts in Tombstone were up 29.5% in May and 22.7% for the first five months of 2023.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were down 6.5% in the May comparisons but were up 2.3% for the first five months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were down 20.9% in May and 1.4% for January through May. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were up 21.4 in May but were down 3.1% for the first five months of 2023, after adjusting for inflation.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group