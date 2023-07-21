BENSON — In May 2023, Cochise County’s estimated retail and hotel/motel receipts were up, while restaurant and bar sales were down compared to May 2022 (after adjusting for inflation).

May retail sales in Cochise County were up 2.4% from May 2022 (compared to a 0.7% increase for all of Arizona). For January through May, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 1.6% while statewide sales were down 4.9% (compared to the first five months of 2022).

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?