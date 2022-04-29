BENSON — In February 2022, Cochise County’s estimated retail sales were down, while restaurant and bar sales and hotel/motel receipts were up, compared to February 2021 (after adjusting for inflation).
February retail sales in Cochise County were down 3.1% from February 2021 (compared to a 4.9% increase for all of Arizona). For January and February combined, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 1.8% while statewide sales were up 6.5% (compared to the first two months of 2021).
Inflation played a major role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 7.9 %age points from February year-over-year growth rates and 7.7 %age points for the first two months. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales growth of 4.8% in February was reversed to reflect the 3.1% drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 5.9% became a 1.8% inflation-adjusted decline.
Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were up 7.6% in February, after inflation, and 5.6% for January and February. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant & bar sales were up 20.6% in February and 19.9% for the first two months.
Hotel/motel receipts in Cochise County were up 71.3% in the February comparisons and 41.5% for January and February. Statewide, receipts were up 82.7% in February and 78.9% for the first two months of the year.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 10.3% in Cochise County in February, after inflation, compared to a 17.3% jump statewide. For the first two months of 2022, remote sales were up 6.3% in Cochise County and 18.3% statewide.
At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were up 5.7% in February, after inflation and 3.9% for the first two months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales in Benson were up 0.5% in February and 1.4% for the first two months. Hotel/motel receipts were up 6.3% in February but were down 14.4% for January and February combined.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 11.2% in the February comparisons and 7.3% for the first two months of the year. Bisbee’s restaurant and bar sales were up 2.3% in February and 28.1% for the first two months. Hotel/motel receipts were up 188.7% in February and 201.3% for January and February, compared to the same period a year ago.
In Douglas, retail sales were up 4.4% in February but down 2.6% for January and February. Restaurant and bar sales in Douglas were up 0.3% in February, after inflation, but were down 8.7% for the first two months of the year. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were down 45.6% in the February comparisons and 23.8% for the first two months. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 1.2% in February, after the inflation adjustment, but were up 1.1% for January and February. Sierra Vista’s restaurant and bar sales were up 11.4% in February and 3.3% for the first two months of the year. Hotel/motel receipts were up 72.9% in February and 29.3% for the first two months.
Tombstone’s retail sales were up 5.3% in February and 11.8% for the first two months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales in Tombstone were down 4.8% in February, after inflation, but were up 5.3% for January and February. Hotel/motel receipts were up 25.1% in February and 4.2% for the first two months of 2022.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were down 10.3% in the February comparisons but were up 7.4% for the first two months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales in Willcox were down 4.2% in February, after inflation, but were up 4.8% for January and February. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were up 51.4% in February and 37.6 %for the first two months of 2022.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group