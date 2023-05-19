BENSON — In March 2023, Cochise County’s estimated retail and restaurant and bar sales were down, while hotel/motel receipts were up compared to March 2022 (after adjusting for inflation).
March retail sales in Cochise County were down 8.9% from March 2022 (compared to a 9.6% decrease for all of Arizona). For January through March, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 4.0% while statewide sales were down 5.2% (compared to the first three months of 2022).
Inflation played a continuing though lessening role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 5.0 percentage points from March year-over-year growth rates and 5.8 percentage points for the first three months. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales decline of 3.9% in March was adjusted to reflect the 8.9% drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 1.8% became a 4.0% inflation-adjusted decline. Inflation adjustments are made using CPI-U measuring the general rate of inflation.
Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were down 6.4% in March, after inflation, but were up 2.5% for the first quarter. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 2.1% in March and 5.6% for the first three months.
Hotel/motel receipts in Cochise County were up 4.8% in the March comparisons but were down 13.4% for the first quarter. Statewide, receipts were up 1.8% in March and 13.2% for the first three months of the year.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 4.2% in Cochise County in March, after inflation, compared to an 8.1% jump statewide. For the first three months of 2023, remote sales were up 3.4% in Cochise County and 9.0% statewide.
At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were down 14.6% in March, after inflation, and 6.5% for the first three months of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were up 3.8% in March and 6.4% for the first quarter. Hotel/motel receipts in Benson were up 19.2% in March and 9.2% for January through March.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 7.2% in the March comparisons and 5.0% for the first three months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were down 48.2% in March and 27.3% for the first three months. Bisbee’s hotel/motel receipts were down 4.2% in March and 55.4% for the first quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.
In Douglas, retail sales were down 4.5% in March and 0.3% for the first quarter, after inflation. Restaurant and bar sales were down 2.3% in March but up 28.4% for the first three months of the year. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were down 9.9% in the March comparisons but up 5.4% for the first three months. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel sales estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 7.2% in March, after the inflation adjustment, and 3.3% for the first quarter. Restaurant and bar sales were up 6.2% in March and 5.5% for the first three months of the year. Sierra Vista’s hotel/motel receipts were up 36.1% in March and 11.1% for the first three months.
Tombstone’s retail sales were down 16.6% in March and 11.0% for the first three months of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were down 2.0% in March, after inflation, and 2.1% for the first quarter. Hotel/motel receipts in Tombstone were up 2.3% in March and 21.4% for the first three months of 2023.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were up 6.7% in the March comparisons but were down 0.1% for the first three months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were down 31.8% in March, after inflation, and 7.3% for the first quarter. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were down 1.1% in March and 8.7% for the first three months of 2023.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group