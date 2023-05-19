BENSON — In March 2023, Cochise County’s estimated retail and restaurant and bar sales were down, while hotel/motel receipts were up compared to March 2022 (after adjusting for inflation).

March retail sales in Cochise County were down 8.9% from March 2022 (compared to a 9.6% decrease for all of Arizona). For January through March, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 4.0% while statewide sales were down 5.2% (compared to the first three months of 2022).

