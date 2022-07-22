Texting

In Arizona, robotexts almost tripled since January, to 565 million in June, according to RoboKiller, a spam-blocking tech company.

 Jenny Kane AP FILE

WASHINGTON — Federal regulations aimed at blocking robocalls appear to have had some effect over the past year, but robotexts have skyrocketed in their place, according to a recent report from the Arizona Public Interest Research Group.

The PIRG report said the number of phone companies that have installed spam-blocking technology since it was required last year by the Federal Communications Commission has quadrupled, and the number of spam robocalls appears to have fallen by 47% in that period.

