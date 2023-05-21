WILLCOX – On virtually any American street there’s a symbol, a flag of sorts, that always stood for a quick hot meal light on the budget and heavy on satisfaction.
The brightly colored umbrella of reds and yellows can be seen from yards away, and the closer one gets the gleam of a polished aluminum cart becomes apparent, it’s the classic hotdog cart.
For the last month a classic cart has popped up next Bear’s Vintage Thrift on Haskell Ave.
Rodeo Dogs is steaming up a menu of all-beef dogs, brats, and polish pork sausage in various configurations.
This new family business is being run by Kevin and Jennie Smith and their son Coil Rope, a family of team roping cowboys from Willcox.
The barrel Racer is their plain dog and it starts at just $3, with their priciest at only $5.50 and is essentially double the plain dog, two wieners, but not double the price.
People love big hot dogs, and Bull Rider is Rodeo’s quarter-pound offering. Smith said they opted for a bun-length wiener rather than the foot-long version.
The Broc Rider is a Polish smoked pork sausage, and the Bull Dogger is their Bratwurst.
The Rodeo Dog is their signature all-beef dog, a quarter-pounder with Cattleman’s BBQ Sauce, topped with crispy onion fries.
All these are made-to-order with additional toppings of onion, relish, jalapeño. sauerkraut, and condiments.
Canned sodas and chips are also available.
This is a grab-n-go, but as one does at a hotdog stand you can linger and make conversation over a quick meal.
The Smiths are real cowboys and the aptly named hot dog cart isn’t their only business, they run a horseback riding business in Wyoming over the summer as well as being team ropers.
Coil Rope is only three years old, but he’s already immersed in rodeo sports, and was part of the youth rodeo at Quail Park Arena on May 13.
The young cowboy rides a pony named Lollipop at kid competitions. At his age, Kevin and Jennie hold the lead line while he gets to experience going around barrels and the feel of the arena.
“We summer in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, we run the horseback riding business there. So, when we come home, we have eight months of downtime.”
“It was something fun, and something we could do with our kid,” Jennie added.
While their business has only been around for a month, the idea of owning a hotdog stand had been knocking around Kevin’s mind for a while – like thirty years.
“When I was in high school, I wrote an article in a business class. We had to come up with an idea for a business and that’s what I wrote it on.” Kevin remembered, amused by the idea that stuck with him.
“Since then, I’ve always joked around with my friends, telling them I was going to own a stand. And just thirty years later, well?”
The classic hotdog cart has long had appeal, its mobility, convenience, price point, that ability to hit the right hunger spot, and Kevin had known that.
Jennie said they may float around town seeking a place with good foot traffic, but they’ll frequently be parked at 233 N Haskell Ave. until they head to Wyoming for the Summer later this month.
