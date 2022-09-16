BENSON — In July, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from July a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. July was the third consecutive month of declining countywide sales across the three largest categories of taxable sales.
Estimated retail sales were down 2.3% from July 2021 (compared to a 3.9% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first seven months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.1% while statewide sales were up 0.4 % (compared to January through July 2021).
Inflation continued to play a major role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 8.5 percentage points from July year-over-year growth rates and 8.3 points for the first seven months. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales increase of 6.2% in the July comparisons was adjusted to the 2.3% drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 6.3% became a 2.1 % inflation-adjusted decline.
Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were down 8.2% in July, after inflation, and 1.7% for the first seven months. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were down 0.1% in July but up 11.0% for January through July.
Cochise County’s hotel/motel receipts were down 7.2% in the July comparisons but were up 16.1% for the first seven months. Statewide, lodging receipts were down 6.2% in July but were up 32.6% for the January-through-July period.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 15.2% in Cochise County in July, after inflation, compared to a 20.2% increase statewide. For the first seven months of 2022, remote sales were up 1.2% in Cochise County and 10.5% statewide.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.