BENSON — In July, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from July a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. July was the third consecutive month of declining countywide sales across the three largest categories of taxable sales.

Estimated retail sales were down 2.3% from July 2021 (compared to a 3.9% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first seven months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.1% while statewide sales were up 0.4 % (compared to January through July 2021).

