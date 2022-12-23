BENSON — In October 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from October a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. October was the sixth consecutive month of decline across the three largest categories of taxable sales countywide.

Estimated retail sales in Cochise County were down 1.3% from October 2021 (compared to a 2.9% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first 10 months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 1.9% while statewide sales were down 0.6% (compared to January through October 2021).

