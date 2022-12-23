BENSON — In October 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from October a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. October was the sixth consecutive month of decline across the three largest categories of taxable sales countywide.
Estimated retail sales in Cochise County were down 1.3% from October 2021 (compared to a 2.9% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first 10 months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 1.9% while statewide sales were down 0.6% (compared to January through October 2021).
Inflation continued to play a major, though somewhat lessening, role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 7.7 percentage points from growth rates for the October comparisons and 8.3 points for January-October. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales increase of 6.4% in the October comparisons was adjusted to the 1.3 % drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 6.3% became a 1.9% inflation-adjusted decline. Inflation adjustments are made using CPI-U measuring the general rate of inflation.
Growth in Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales also failed to keep pace with the general rate of inflation with sales down 1.0% in October and 1.6% for the first 10 months, after the inflation adjustment. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 0.6% in October and 8.6% for January through October, after inflation.
Cochise County’s hotel/motel receipts were down 8.8% in the October comparisons but were up 7.4% for the first 10 months. Statewide, lodging receipts were up 1.4% in October and 23.1% for the January-through-October period.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 10.2% in Cochise County in October, after inflation, compared to a 36.9% increase statewide. For the first 10 months of 2022, remote sales were up 1.8% in Cochise County and 13.0% statewide.
At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were up 1.2% in October, after inflation, and 0.6% for the first 10 months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales were up 7.1% in October but were down 8.5% for January through October. Hotel/motel receipts in Benson were up 7.2% in October but were down 2.2% for the first 10 months of the year.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 7.0% in the October comparisons and 12.5% for the first 10 months, after inflation. Restaurant and bar sales were up 27.5% in October and 31.6% for January through October. Bisbee’s hotel/motel receipts were up 8.1% in October and 59.1% for the first 10 months of 2022.
In Douglas, retail sales were up 12.0% in the October comparisons and 1.5% for the first 10 months. Restaurant and bar sales were up 22.5% in October but were down 0.5% for January through October. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were up 11.3% in the October comparisons but were down 1.1% for the first 10 months of 2022. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 5.3% in October and 3.2% for the first 10 months, after the inflation adjustment. Restaurant and bar sales were down 4.7% in October and 4.3% for January through October. Sierra Vista’s hotel/motel receipts were up 6.6% in October and 7.7% for the first 10 months of the year.
Tombstone’s retail sales were down 12.7% in October and 9.2% for the first 10 months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales were down 5.5% in October and 12.3% for January through October. Hotel/motel receipts in Tombstone were down 17.9% in October and 1.7% for the first 10 months.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were up 18.0% in the October comparisons and 3.6% for the first 10 months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were up 2.1% in October and 0.1% for January through October. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were down 14.9% in October and 4.7% for the first 10 months of 2022, after adjusting for inflation.
