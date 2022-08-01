sbdc

So. AZ Waterscapes owners Jeremy Maddy, left, and Josh Snell received assistance from the Small Business Development Center to open their company.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Remarkable progress has been made since the pandemic affected a large majority of small businesses across the country.

Mark Schmitt, director of the Cochise College Small Business Development Center, has helped 44 new businesses get started within about six months, which he believes is the most the center has done in that amount of time.

