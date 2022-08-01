SIERRA VISTA — Remarkable progress has been made since the pandemic affected a large majority of small businesses across the country.
Mark Schmitt, director of the Cochise College Small Business Development Center, has helped 44 new businesses get started within about six months, which he believes is the most the center has done in that amount of time.
In 2021, Schmitt helped get 53 businesses to start up over 12 months. On average, Schmitt said he will help an average of 60 businesses a year. The center keeps track of how many new businesses originate in the community.
“To start a business, it’s amazing how little money you need,” Schmitt said.
Cochise College, the Small Business Administration and the Arizona Commerce Authority assist and support the Small Business Development Center in its operations, including providing services to entrepreneurs in the community.
Schmitt said the center not only helps prospective business owners launch their business, but also provides a variety of cost-free services such as forming a business plan, website design, branding and navigating the process.
Assessments are created for new start-ups based on how many people the business hired and how much money was spent starting the business.
As the pandemic has changed the way people in function and do business, Schmitt credits this time as beneficial, an opportunity for prospective business owners to follow through on what they have always dreamed of doing.
“We’re finding people finding new ways to do business that’s engaging more people,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said there’s been the typical waves of many people trying to jumpstart a photography or coffee shop business, but said the diversity of types of businesses starting up recently has expanded. He noted the younger generation is buying existing businesses from the older generation as they retire and sell.
“If you start a business, you’re all in,” he said. “You’re willing to do things like most people won’t. My job is to help you live the rest of your life like most people can’t. It’s all about won’t and can’t.”
Although it’s the biggest risk one could ever take, he said the awards from taking the leap are most fulfilling.
Having a history of operating a myriad of businesses, Schmitt said there’s a multitude of ways to bring in streams of income and diversify experiences.
Regardless of how much money an entrepreneur has, one must have passion and drive as they are vital for success.
Schmitt said there has to be emphasis placed on trends in order for a business to survive and keep up with the times.
Schmitt said that location and marketing are key roles in having a business within a popular niche succeed and stand out from the pack.
“If you could come up with the silver bullet for a good business idea that actually shows you’re doing something like that, with your corporate capital or whatever you’d like to call it, I think you’ll be a successful business,” he said. “To me, it’s a trend for a new change.”
Schmitt explained that having a clear and concise mission statement allows for those to be invested in one’s company or organization. Not just the “what,” but knowing the company’s “why” is important.
“I think it’s the best time ever to be in business,” he said. “Especially if you can come up with a good ‘why.’ You’re going to be successful.”
Jeremy Maddy and Josh Snell are residents of Sierra Vista who went to Schmitt at the Small Business Development Center to receive education and tools on how to begin their water landscaping business this year.
“He’s made it super easy and easy to understand,” Maddy said. “He broke it down for us and steps we need to take. Without him, we would have been lost.”
It originated as an idea from six months ago, and after getting paperwork filed and putting the plans into motion, the business duo was able to create So. AZ Waterscapes. They had their first project this month.
The water landscaping company installs koi ponds, recreational ponds, pondless waterfalls and other water features.
“I always really hated working for someone,” Maddy said. “I just thought maybe I get out and start a business of my own and not have a boss to worry about and run things with just a partner.”
Now that he runs his own partnership company, Maddy sees being a business owner as a bonus that allows for him to be able to spend time with his family and attend family events due to the ability of being able to design his own schedule.
“Other jobs I’ve had in the past — I’ve just had no time,” he said.