SBDC

Mark Schmitt, left, Elmy Bermejo, SBA Region 9 Regional Administrator and Shivani Dubey, SBA Deputy District Director, at the AZBIZCON23 Small Business Expo.

 Submitted

Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College, has received the Arizona District Recognition Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The award was presented at the AZBIZCON23 Small Business Expo held in May in recognition of Schmitt’s outstanding support for small businesses and his leadership of the SBDC.

The District Recognition Award is presented to Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) in Arizona for their outstanding support in providing innovative resources and tools that assist start-ups, and small businesses achieve success. SBDCs have much to contribute to small businesses’ overall growth and prosperity by assisting with financial and business planning, technology, security, and marketing, making them an essential component of small business success.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?