In partnership with Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz Counties, the SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO) requests your assistance in providing information on the impact COVID-19 has had on your business or organization. Your responses will be analyzed and used to identify needs and develop tools to assist businesses and organizations like yours in becoming more self-sustaining and prepared for future economic shocks when they occur. This information is vital to the counties and regions in our area.
No individual organization will be identified, and all data will be analyzed in the aggregate.
Expected completion time is 5 - 7minutes and will assist in gathering the information needed to assist our regions.
SEAGO is one of six planning regions within the State of Arizona. SEAGO was formed in 1972 through an intergovernmental agreement entered into by each of its members, and was incorporated under the statutes of the State of Arizona on August 6 1976, as a private, non-profit corporation.
The SEAGO Mission is to stimulate economic and social progress in the four-county regions listed above. SEAGO's Vision is a highly motivated, energetic team, that commits to being respected, a credible source of leadership, providing information and funding as well as technical expertise and services.
SEAGO provides regional planning services in transportation, regional mobility, economic development, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Social Services Block Grant, environmental planning, housing, and aging services.
For more information regarding this survey please contact Tonya Nelson, Economic Recovery Coordinator at 520-366-2176 or tnelson@seago.org
To assist us in identifying such needs please take our survey at www.seago.org "Economic Resilience Survey."
Submitted by Tonya Nelson, SEAGO economic recovery coordinator