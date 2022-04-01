It had been reported that the most frequent challenge tech leaders will face in 2022 is finding great IT staff. Competition for these skilled IT/cyber staff will be and is fierce. Since the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a growing need for IT/cyber skills nationwide. But there are not enough skilled workers in these fields to fill the needs.
Many tech employers see a huge gap in skills between their current employees’ capabilities and key areas necessary for success in the next three to five years.
After doing some research of my own. I found the cost for a bachelor’s degree in cyber security ranges from about $23,000 to $61,000. The cost for an associate’s degree is $3,000 to $4,000 for online courses and $18,000 to $20,000 for in-person classes.
For degrees in information technology it is similar in cost depending on whether is a specific field or generalized. Then when you look at the cost to get your IT/cyber certifications such as Security+ or CompTIA, CISSP or CISCO, for example, you are looking at $370 or more just for the test. If you need training or refresher before testing that is another $2,400 to $4,000.
So, with a shortage of workers, a gap in the skills and the cost of education and training so high, how can we help fix this problem?
Introducing ARIZONA@Work-Southeastern Arizona’s H1-B One Workforce Grant. In February 2021 ARIZONA@Work-Southeastern Arizona partnered with Pima and Santa Cruz counties and was granted the H-1B One Workforce Grant. This was designed to develop replicable, comprehensive workforce strategies for preparing the workforce for middle- to high-skilled H1-B occupations within the information technology sectors. Simply put, this program assists in the economic development of Cochise County by helping to develop a trained and productive labor force that meets employer needs.
Through this H-1B One Workforce Grant we may be able to assist you in reaching your career goals and provide skilled labor for the IT/cyber sector by funding your education, training or certifications need for these jobs. Through this funding source we can assist in the pursuit of an associate or bachelor degree in cyber security, computer science, computer information systems, computer programming and network technology, to name a few.
It can also provide funding for certification training and examinations such as Security+, CISSP, CompTIA, CISCO and more. The best part about this grant is that in Cochise County we have opened it up to intelligence and information studies as well as law enforcement programs.
For information contact ARIZONA@Work, 520-458-9309.
Eric Grisham is the business services representative for ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring at Fort Huachuca in 2018.