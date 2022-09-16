glamor

Glamor Us hair salon owner Kim Jay Wyatt stands in her new shop Thursday in Sierra Vista with her mother, Sue Drain. Drain owned her shop, Kim’s Salon, for many years, then due to illness closed her doors in late 2021.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Kim’s Salon was a community staple for 25 years. After catching COVID last year, owner of the salon Kim Drain, also known as “Mama Kim,” decided to close down permanently.

Now her daughter, Kim Jay Wyatt, has paved her own way in cosmetology and entrepreneurship.

Tags