SIERRA VISTA — Kim’s Salon was a community staple for 25 years. After catching COVID last year, owner of the salon Kim Drain, also known as “Mama Kim,” decided to close down permanently.
Now her daughter, Kim Jay Wyatt, has paved her own way in cosmetology and entrepreneurship.
“The goal was always for me to take over the salon,” Wyatt said. “But with COVID, being closed down and income, inflation, it just didn’t make sense to try work some place where I had to work around 30 people all the time, because it’s the pandemic.”
Coupled with the issue of a large overhead, Wyatt decided to move and work with her own salon suite called Glamor Us. Now the daughter of Drain is following in her mother’s footsteps of running a cosmetology business.
The new salon is approximately 390 square feet and features an array of Paul Mitchell products. Wyatt works with one client at a time, ensuring cosmetology safety measures with regards to COVID while simultaneously building a peaceful, calming atmosphere to enhance a guest’s experience.
“I could have not done this without my parents, they’ve been so incredibly supportive,” she said.
Apart from training under the guidance of her mother, Wyatt attended Devoe College of Beauty in Sierra Vista, which closed 14 years ago.
Earlier this year, Wyatt was involved in a serious car accident after colliding with a smuggler going 100 mph on State Route 92 in Ramsey Canyon.
“I’m lucky that I’m here,” Wyatt said. “If I hadn’t been driving my dad’s 21-year-old solid truck, yeah, no. It’s been a crazy year.”
The Wyatt/Drain family have lived in the community for a few decades and have built a vast network of connections that have helped every step of the way.
“I’ve been in this community since the late ‘80s and because of that, being a business owner with my mom, I have so many friends in the community that are also in business,” Wyatt said. “It’s been really enriching just to build all of those connections. When you live somewhere and then you really feel you are a part of the community.”
A lot of Wyatt’s experience stems from her early involvement with cosmetology at her mother’s salon.
“That was the first place that I got to work,” Wyatt said. “Any questions I had being a new stylist, she could always help.”
After working with her mom, Wyatt went on to become a Paul Mitchell educator and lash educator. Now with her own business, Wyatt said she is honored to have the opportunity to serve clients in an intimate setting.
“My journey through the industry has been an amazing one.”
Wyatt plans to offer skin care facials and enjoys the importance of skin care, especially in Arizona’s dry climate.
She said the owners of the commercial building where her studio resides have been incredibly helpful getting established.
Glamor Us offers hair extensions, lash extensions, makeup, airbrush makeup, styling, coloring and cutting along with full salon services.
Aside from operating her own hair studio, Wyatt is a part of Justice League Arizona, a nonprofit volunteer costume group organization. The organization does not accept any money. The group visits children in hospitals who are in long-term care and attend charity events. Wyatt has been the vice president of the organization for three years. She was recruited after attending a comic con with her kids and cosplaying as Wonder Woman.
And despite a hefty challenge in the beginning with running the business, Wyatt’s motivational source keeps her going.
“You think — I can do this. Then I’m looking at a blank canvas going ‘I can’t do this, I have no idea what to do,’ “ Wyatt laughed. “And my mom’s funny, she’s like ‘you helped design our house, you’ll be fine.’ “