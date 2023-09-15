US TAIWAN

Construction equipment is staged ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit in December 2022 at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Phoenix.

 ADRIANA ZEHBRAUSKAS nyt

The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday passed a bill that would deepen economic ties between the United States and Taiwan and effectively create a tax treaty that is expected to pave the way for more Taiwanese investment in the American semiconductor industry.

The effort by Congress could inflame tensions between the U.S. and China at a time when the Biden administration has been working to stabilize the relationship. President Joe Biden dispatched three Cabinet officials to Beijing this summer to improve dialogue between the world’s two largest economies.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?