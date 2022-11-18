BENSON — In September 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from September a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. September was the fifth consecutive month of decline across the three largest categories of taxable sales countywide.

Estimated retail sales were down 2.3% from September 2021 (compared to a 6.8% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first nine months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.0% while statewide sales were down 0.4% (compared to January through September 2021).

