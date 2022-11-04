BENSON — According to data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in September was 4.5% (up from 4.4% in August and 4.3% in September a year ago).

September was the sixth consecutive month of increases in the countywide unemployment rate, coming off a low of 3.0% back in March. The March low capped nearly two years of falling unemployment after hitting a COVID-related high of 11.2 % in April 2020.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?