BENSON — According to data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in September was 4.5% (up from 4.4% in August and 4.3% in September a year ago).
September was the sixth consecutive month of increases in the countywide unemployment rate, coming off a low of 3.0% back in March. The March low capped nearly two years of falling unemployment after hitting a COVID-related high of 11.2 % in April 2020.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in September was 4.2% (unchanged from August this year and the same level as September a year ago).
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in September was 3.3% (down from 3.8% in August and 4.6% in September last year).
Cochise County municipal-level unemployment rates in September were:
Benson, 2.8% (unchanged from August but up from 2.6% in September 2021).
Bisbee, 2.0% (up from 1.9% in both August and September a year ago).
Douglas, 8.9% (up from 8.8% in August and 8.5% in September last year).
Huachuca City, 7.3% (the same as in August but up from 7.0% in September 2021).
Sierra Vista, 3.9% (down from 4.0% in August but up from 3.8% in September 2021).
Tombstone, 4.0% (up from 3.8% in August and 3.7% in September last year).
Willcox, 4.7% (unchanged from August but up from 4.5% in September 2021).
The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 600 in the 12 months ended September for a job growth of 1.8%. All the gains were in the private sector, which added 600 jobs (2.6%). Overall, government job numbers held steady from September 2021 to September 2022 with the loss of 100 federal government jobs (-2.1%) offset by the gain of 100 state and local government jobs (1.7%).
Within Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 300 (11.5%) in the September comparisons with the gain of 200 construction and mining jobs (10.5%) and 100 manufacturing jobs (14.3%).
Countywide private-sector service-providing jobs were also up by 300 (1.4%) from September 2021 to September 2022, with the gain of 200 jobs (5.7%) in leisure and hospitality, 100 jobs (2.3%) in educational and health services, and 100 jobs (14.3%) in other services. Those gains were partly offset by the loss of 100 jobs (-1.6%) in trade, transportation and utilities. Job numbers held steady in the information industry, financial activities and professional and business services in the 12 months ended in September.
In month-to-month comparisons, Cochise County non-farm job numbers were up by 200 from August to September this year. All the gains were in the countywide government sector with 300 new jobs in state and local government partly offset by the loss of 100 federal government jobs.
Cochise County’s private-sector job numbers were unchanged from August to September with stabilization across both the goods-producing and service-providing sectors. Job numbers held steady from August to September in construction and mining; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and other services.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $724.11 in September (down 1.1% from September 2021). Average weekly hours worked were 33.4 (up from 33.2 in September last year). Countywide average hourly earnings in September were $21.68 (down 1.7% from a year ago).
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
