SIERRA VISTA — A small shopping center, long a fixture in the city's West End, is no more.
On Monday, crews reduced the four spaces at Fry Boulevard and Fab Avenue which once included a beloved barber shop and a bookstore/curiosity shop of sorts to rubble.
The city of Sierra Vista purchased the property — referred to as the "little red shopping center" by Sierra Vista councilman Gregory L. Johnson — and an adjacent vacant lot last fall for $230,000. City planners are hoping the 1.34-acre area — which is a combination of both properties — will be an extension of Sierra Vista's West End revitalization.
Following in the footprints of other city projects, officials will develop at least three plans then ask the public to weigh in on which one they like the best for that intersection.
"The property’s central location in the West End offers potential for much-needed public parking and gathering space to complement the area’s revitalization as a town center. It could also provide space for private development," said Sierra Vista Economic Development Director Matt McLachlan.
"We are using a portion of the EPA Brownfields Grant funding that was awarded to Cochise County to prepare three concepts that will be presented to the public for input."
When council members were discussing the purchase of the shopping center last year, Mayor Rick Mueller said there would be a strategic planning session with newly elected council members to discuss the possibilities for the parcels.
Once it’s decided, the plan would tie in with the revamp of the West End, which the city hopes to turn into an inviting, landscaped and pedestrian-friendly area replete with eateries and entertainment.
Before any concepts can be completed and presented to the public, the city has to determine how much of the property has to be set aside for drainage purposes, McLachlan said.
"The opportunity to resolve drainage issues in the area was a major consideration in seeking to purchase the 1.25-acre property that had been listed on the market for sale," McLachlan said.
The goal, according to McLachlan, is to obtain the community's input on the proposed designs and inform the City Council of the public's feedback so they can vote on a master plan before the adoption of the next fiscal year's budget.
"The city’s next fiscal year begins July 1," McLachlan said. "The timeline to implement the plan will depend on the scope of work in the concept ultimately selected and funding opportunities that may be pursued to accelerate completion of any public improvements."
McLachlan said funding through the EPA Brownfields Grant is still available. Anyone interested is asked to call the city of Sierra Vista Economic Development team, 520-439-2184, or Cochise County Development Services, 520-432-9268.
Additionally, grant information is available at choosecochise.com/brownfield-sites, McLachlan said.