GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek Broadcasting LLC, a small-to-midsize-market radio, digital marketing and events company in the Western U.S., has announced it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Townsquare Media Inc. for $18.75 million.
The acquisition adds Cherry Creek’s portfolio of 43 radio stations in nine markets to Townsquare’s portfolio of 321 stations in 67 markets, creating a broad range of opportunities and innovative tools.
Cherry Creek is the owner of Sierra Vista stations 1420 AM & 98.1 FM — KTAN Thunder 98.1, 92.3 KWCD-FM Country and 100.9 KZMK-FM All Hits K101.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with stations focused on markets outside the top 50 across the U.S.
“The dedication and effort our local teams have shown in serving their communities, listeners and advertisers has been instrumental to our success and foundational to our mission,” said Jonathan Brewster, Cherry Creek CEO. “As we’ve grown with the help of partners like Bain Capital Credit, we have maintained our focus on serving small-to-midsize communities and leveraging this platform to build a robust digital-solutions business that advertisers desperately seek.
“Folding Cherry Creek’s quality brands and digital platform into Townsquare is the natural next phase in our growth journey and offers Cherry Creek employees access to a deep bench of resources and guidance to continue their shared mission.”
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval. Kalil & Co. Inc. acted as exclusive broker for Cherry Creek.