Longtime Sierra Vista resident, Army wife and retired three-term city councilwoman Henrietta “Hank” Huisking has taken office as the district governor of Rotary International District 5500.
Huisking’s area of responsibility and service as DG spans 50 Rotary Clubs totaling more than 1,300 members. Included are clubs in the Tucson metropolitan area, Sierra Vista and Yuma plus Graham and Cochise counties. This area encompasses 50,000 square miles and serves a population of 1.1 million.
Huisking has been a Rotarian for 15 years and her home club is the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista West. She has been an active and action-oriented Rotarian, as evidenced by her participation and support of the District 5500 Rotary Leadership Institute, the Rotary Leadership Academy, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy programs. She has served at the district level as the district secretary. She also supports The Rotary Foundation and is a member of the Paul Harris Society.
Hank is married to Peter Huisking, who also is active with the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista Sunrise. Together they have hosted Rotary Youth Exchange students from Germany, Brazil and Peru plus young businesspeople and professionals from Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, Japan, Turkey and Australia who were members of the Rotary Group Study Exchange program.
Huisking has a bachelor of science degree in education from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. She most recently taught water conservation in Cochise County schools for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension WaterWise program.
The Huiskings have three children and six grandchildren living in California. Their favorite pastimes include reading, hiking, cycling, gardening and planning travel adventures with family and friends.
Hank looks forward to working with Rotary clubs across the district to put the Rotary International theme for 2021-22 “Serve to Change Lives” into daily practice by all Rotarians.
Submitted by Rotary Club of Sierra Vista West