SIERRA VISTA — Salvation Army officials confirmed Wednesday that they will close the Salvation Army Family Store and Dropbox in Sierra Vista in late September, saying the move is part of an effort to streamline operations in Arizona and “to be good stewards of resources.”
The nine employees of the Sierra Vista store, as well as those working at the Salvation Army’s Tucson thrift store on Sixth Avenue, were informed of their stores’ closures on Monday at a meeting in Tucson. Sierra Vista store manager Dolores Meraz said they will close on Sept. 27. Meraz said she has worked at the store for 12 years and will not be reassigned to a different job with the Salvation Army. She declined further comment, saying she was asked not to speak publicly on the matter.
Dalita Lovett, Salvation Army’s development director for the Western United States and Adult Rehabilitation Centers (ARCs), said in an email and phone interview that the store closures are one piece of a larger reorganization of Salvation Army’s services in the Tucson and Phoenix districts. Neither the Tucson nor the Phoenix ARCs have been running at capacity in recent years, Lovett said, so the centers are being consolidated at the Phoenix ARC.
The ARCs provide free residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation services for six months to people battling substance abuse and addiction. The Salvation Army currently has 17 ARCs in the Western U.S.
The Phoenix ARC serves both men and women, while the Tucson facility only provides services to men, a factor in the decision to consolidate the services in Phoenix. With the Tucson ARC closing at the beginning of October, the Salvation Army didn’t have the need for as many thrift stores — which directly fund the ARCs — in Tucson and Sierra Vista, Lovett said.
“The stores, the four locations (in Tucson and Sierra Vista) are what funded the Adult Rehabilitation Center there,” Lovett said. “All the funds, all the proceeds — people buy goods at our stores and that’s what actually funds the rehabilitation center. And so Sierra Vista and the Tucson location on Sixth Avenue, those operations will be completely closed.”
Lovett said she did not have financial figures for the Sierra Vista store available, but acknowledged that the two stores’ revenue and the cost to operate the facilities played a role in the decision to shutter them.
“Definitely, we need to look at where the income is made, where we have a better opportunity to service the communities, where we could make sure that, operationally, we could actually service people,” she said. “So, some truck routes are going to be discontinued ... and we feel that the (two remaining Tucson locations) will be able to be run very smoothly by our Phoenix center. Those two were selected because Phoenix will be able to transition very quickly and take those over.”
News of the Sierra Vista store’s impending closure was not well received Wednesday.
Daniel Grant, a 39-year-old Sierra Vista resident who was visiting the Salvation Army Family Store, 280 E. Wilcox Drive, on Wednesday afternoon, said he frequents both the Sierra Vista location and the Salvation Army thrift stores in Tucson and was “very disappointed” to learn of the closures.
“I had no idea,” Grant said. “I like this place, come here very often — you have to come a lot to find the deals. I’m really surprised it’s closing.”
Meanwhile, Sierra Vistan David Pendry, whose son has worked at the store for about four years, questioned why the Salvation Army would close a store that he estimates brings in significant revenue.
“Overall, there certainly should be no loss of money,” he said. “It’s all free (to the Salvation Army) — it’s donated and then they sell it.”
Pendry, whose son has Asperger syndrome, also expressed concern about the ability of his son and other store employees to quickly find other employment.
“Before working (at the thrift store), he couldn’t get jobs,” said Pendry, who added that his son has a degree from Wayland Baptist University in Sierra Vista and has taken classes at Cochise College. “It was hard to find people who would take him. He’s got to be in a situation where he does something and repeats it. ... He has to have a job where he works at something for a while and gets used to it, then he does a good job at it.”
Lovett, though, said the Salvation Army is prepared to reassign some employees to other jobs within the organization and help others find work elsewhere through the organization’s outplacement services.
“That’s one of the things that we are committed to,” Lovett said. “Some employees will receive severance packages, as well, based on their length of employment.”
Lovett noted that the closed stores will be sold, with those proceeds being placed in an endowment which helps fund the remaining ARCs.
Sierra Vista Salvation Army Capt. Carlos Souza, who does not directly oversee the Family Store, was unable to be reached Wednesday for comment.