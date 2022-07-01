SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista’s newest storefront is not just any storefront, but rather a marketplace.
The new Southwest Emporium, located in the West End on Wilcox Drive, had its soft opening on Saturday, June 25. The grandiose, multi-vendor space consists of individual stores that can be rented by business owners as a way of showcasing innovative entrepreneurship and creative talent in the community.
Operations Manager Victoria Torrey said the emporium is looking to house more vendors. Specifically, there are two rooms adjoining a lounge area with designated space for a potential coffee shop and food vendor, which the emporium hopes to fill in the foreseeable future.
“It’s designed for people to start their own small businesses,” said Nicholas Politi. “The space is here for them to utilize that.”
The emporium has been in construction for about a year. The Politi family owns the building on Wilcox Drive. They own and manage several businesses, including Events 161 and Southwest System Enterprise Communications among others.
The emporium consists of 15 retail spaces along with shelves and cases available for rent based on square footage. Politi described it as a community concept with business owners able to display their store.
“The whole essence of everything here is to give an opportunity to the community to utilize it at a relatively cost-effective rate,” Politi said. “It goes in the premise of providing space for people.”
The Politis plan to open more businesses or lease out spaces in the next couple of years, including the vacant restaurant space of the former Blue’s Cafe.
Nicholas said his mother, Bernie Politi, designed all of the logos for the businesses at the plaza. To represent the character of the Southwest, the emporium boasts teal colors and copper on the walls, awnings and pillars.
“She liked the Southwest feel and that’s where the design came from,” Politi said.
Bernie Politi said the parent logo for the Southwest family of businesses was designed in 1991 and is a combination of the Southwest sun and a thunderbolt, which represents Thunder Mountain, electricity and communications.
“It identifies us with all that we do, it is unique and separates us from the competition, it communicates professionalism, builds trust and it is easy to port to the online and social media platforms,” Bernie Politi said. “Our customers recognize the logo as a symbol of dependability, accountability, competitive pricing and excellent work.”
Due to higher costs of hosting parties at Events 161, the Politis came up with a new approach of hosting cost-affordable parties and celebrations at the emporium. Several party room spaces exist with themed rooms such as the Princess Room and the Balloon Room.
Nicholas Politi explained that the emporium was designed to create a special space for visitors and vendors.
Having years of experience running businesses in the family, he said starting a business does have some risk and is a process of give and take.
“It is very stressful if you’re not fully committed to it, even though you are, it’s its own battle,” he said.
Piloti said that due to the proximity of places like Bisbee, Tombstone and Kartchner Caverns, tourists travel through Sierra Vista. Small businesses are able to provide an identity by having access to the commercial spaces at the emporium.
“That’s what they come here for,” he said. “They come here to see the Southwest and see what we have to offer.”
Bernie Politi emphasized the hard work and dedication her team has put into establishing the business.
She explained that the West End represents the ingenuity of its occupants while encouraging entrepreneurs to reach out to the community by presenting their crafts and services.
“The advantage that the Southwest Emporium represents is that it allows entrepreneurs to try out their business and evaluate the feasibility of continuing their business on a much bigger scale and, conceivably expanding to a stand-alone location — possibly occupying one of those long-standing commercial vacancies,” she said.
“The Southwest Emporium is the beginning of what the West End will become in the future,” she added. “Local folks must visualize the possibilities of the West End and believe that nothing is impossible when we work together to make things happen.”
She said that the emporium will be the starting place for entrepreneurs to find success.
“Sierra Vista has so much creative positive energy, craftmanship and inspiration emitting from local entrepreneurs — they just need a place to shine,” she said.
A tentative grand opening date for the Southwest Emporium is in mid-August.
Hours for the Southwest Emporium, 101 E. Wilcox Drive, are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.