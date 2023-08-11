Taking inspiration from being voted “Best Other Beauty Services” in the Herald/Review’s 2022 Best of Cochise County magazine, The Babe Cave owner Ashley Bowden opened her very own beauty salon late April.
While renting a parlor from Pamper Me Suites, Bowden gave herself the ultimate goal: if she won Best of Cochise County after living in the community only for six months, she would open up her own salon.
“I was like, well if I win I’m going to open my own salon,” Bowden said. “That would be my sign, so when I won I said OK, I have to do it now. Finally I just pulled the trigger and did it.”
Makeup was always her passion. She began with freelance and wedding makeup, but wanted to pursue bigger jobs in the industry, leading her to become a licensed esthetician in 2015. Following graduation from her beauty course, she discovered a newfound love for not only makeup but facials, waxing and anything beauty related.
She first opened a salon in Eatonville, Washington, with her best friend. After five years of successfully running their business, they closed down due to the COVID pandemic.
Bowden couldn’t stay away from operating her own beauty business for too long. She opened the Babe Cave out of a sea shed in her backyard in 2021.
“I had brought my clientele from an actual salon to the backyard so they helped me name it. They came up with Babe Cave because it’s like a man cave, but for the girls,” Bowden said.
Bowden and her husband, Chris, always dreamed of living in Arizona so when Chris received the opportunity to work in Huachuca City, they couldn’t say no. They packed up their car with their three kids and made their way to Sierra Vista, where Bowden committed to expanding the Babe Cave into its own salon after receiving great praise from the community. She educated herself on salon ownership by listening to podcasts and taking courses with a coaching program.
“One of the things that the coaching program had said was, ‘you have to set yourself apart from other salons in your area,’ so I really tried to wrap my brain around how to do that,” said Bowden.
After a year of renting at Pamper Me Suites in Sierra Vista while learning everything about beauty and business, she finally opend the doors to her dream salon.
At The Babe Cave, you’ll find Bowden and three additional beauty experts: Anaid Molina, lash technician and makeup artist; Olivia Robinson, licensed esthetician and lash technician; and Jada Purdy Charlton, spray tanning and teeth whitening specialist. Altogether, the team offers services including lash lifts, lash extensions, brow tint, makeup, spray tans, teeth whitenings, full body waxing, and soon will include body contouring and coolsculpting. The Babe Cave operates by appointment only every weekday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Since expanding and moving, Bowden has seen continuous growth and loyal clients.
“Each girl has her own technique and personality,” Bowden says. “They thrive really well on their own. I thought I’d have to work hard to fill their books as well, but they do a good job making their clients happy and to continue retaining clients.”
She looks forward to continuing expanding The Babe Cave and providing exceptional beauty services to Cochise County.
“I love making women feel great,” she said. “I love giving the women that work in the building an opportunity to display their talents and grow as well. I hope we keep growing.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone