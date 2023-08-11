Taking inspiration from being voted “Best Other Beauty Services” in the Herald/Review’s 2022 Best of Cochise County magazine, The Babe Cave owner Ashley Bowden opened her very own beauty salon late April.

While renting a parlor from Pamper Me Suites, Bowden gave herself the ultimate goal: if she won Best of Cochise County after living in the community only for six months, she would open up her own salon.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?