COVID-19 is deeply affecting small businesses, but at Acacia B. Brows & Beauty, in which employees are inches away from their clients, business is being forced to change greatly while dealing with the consequences of the pandemic.
Acacia Barnett, owner of Acacia B. Brows & Beauty, explained how the shop tried to adapt to the virus as early as possible.
“For us, we made masks and washing hands mandatory once we first opened even when the governor didn’t require it, so I think that helped us a lot,” Barnett said. “When they were required, we were already doing it here so it wasn’t like our clients were making a big fuss out of it 'cause we had already been doing it versus some other people who had just started doing it.”
Because employees work so closely to their clients, cleaning and sanitizing already was a big responsibility. COVID-19 has only emphasized this aspect of Barnett’s business.
“Each night we spray Lysol, we spray Clorox and alcohol. We go into the bathrooms and spray everything people touch like surfaces and beds and lights. We come in on Sunday and just deep clean, bleach everything with Lysol and spray everything down … So just a lot more cleaning and with being in people’s faces, just making sure they wear a mask,” said Barnett.
“We sanitized anyways, not deep clean like we do now, but we clean a lot more. It wasn’t that hard of a switch. It’s just cleaning more often,” she added.
The increase in cleaning comes with a drastic change in spending. In times like these, consumers are prioritizing necessities and spending less.
“Not working is scary because we make our money by appointments," Barnett said. "It’s not like a regular job where we work for the city and we get paid regardless, so if there’s no heads in our chair then that means there’s no money in our pockets.”
Finding a healthy medium between loans and spendings becomes difficult.
“The PPP loan is scary," Barnett said. "A lot of people assume that money is just given to you, but it’s not. It’s a loan. Unless you meet all the qualifications, it just dictates if that loan will be forgiven. They just gave us the opportunity to apply for forgiveness … I think that was the most stressful part.
“You didn’t want to take out too much money 'cause you don’t know if you’re gonna have to pay that back, but if I didn’t take out enough and we have to close again in four weeks then I don’t have enough to keep us afloat.”
COVID-19 has caused problems not only for consumers, but especially businesses that need a lot more than a single household.
“We used to keep our overhead costs pretty simple with the sticks, the wax and the strips, but when you have to buy gloves and all this other protective stuff it gets really costly, especially because prices inflate," Barnett said. "Like here, I need toilet paper, and not being able to find it is stressful, or even bleach and paper towels and Lysol. That’s all stuff we needed before COVID and now it’s hard to find.”
Having an open business forces owners and their employees between a rock and a hard place. Not having work creates a loss of revenue, but working so close to others becomes a scary experience. Ivonne Tarazon, an employee at Acacia B. Brows & Beauty, had to change her practices to prioritize her clients, her family and her own safety.
Tarazon said she had to change her hours in order to adapt with homeschooling. She also had to clean things like her makeup brushes, her products and her chairs a lot more, especially with back-to-back appointments.
“I’ve had really good clients, but I’ve had some who are really careless … I was really nervous at first when we started 'cause what if I get sick?" Tarazon said. "But I’ve been doing really well and I think it had a lot to do with the hand washing and wearing a mask and taking the extra precautions to clean. Everyone here has been really understanding, though.”
Fortunately, the measures Barnett put into place have worked successfully.
“We haven’t had any cases, that I know of, of anybody here getting sick since we’ve been open. I’ve been really strict about what is and isn’t allowed,” she said.