A modern world of low unemployment rates but high need for employees begs the question, “What is going on?”
I mean, even for the country boy, the math doesn't add up. Could it be that there is a skills gap or a shortage of skills within today’s workforce? I would say, “Yes."
As I hear from more and more business owners each and every day there really is a shortage in certain skills needed in the workforce. Couple that with the many articles across the nation that businesses are struggling with hiring qualified people to fill their vacancies and it begs to argue that something is missing in this generation of jobseekers.
Although there is a need for more technical jobs because of the changes in technologies and processes, the skills that are missing are not skills learned in a post-secondary education or K-12 education. The skills missing in today’s workforce are those that were once taught and learned primarily in the home and re-enforced through sports, school and social activities.
The missing link in today’s workforce are known by many names, such as Soft Skills, Employability Skills or Professional Skills. These are skills such as being on time, problem solving, common courtesy and hard work. These are just a few and I could go on and on.
Nth Degree, an event marketing firm, published a list of the “Top 5 Skills Employers Look For.” These skills were critical thinking and problem solving, teamwork and collaboration, professionalism and strong work ethic, oral and written communications skills and leadership. These are the top five skills you should learn before you even commit to a college, according to Nth Degree.
According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, critical thinking skills are the top priority for an employer to hire someone. So where have we gone wrong?
This challenge did not just spring up overnight but has progressively gotten worse over time. With the introduction of the internet to social media to more complex and intricate video games and systems, we have developed a society of instant gratification and information. People are becoming more socially awkward and socially estranged. A basic conversation or small talk is a complicated and strange thing to many these days.
Generations have become more socially inept to soft skills and a solid understanding of even what work ethics and dependability is. As a matter of fact, there are some sources that suggest today it may be up to businesses to provide the training and education to help the younger generations to get up to speed on the soft skills and social skills they need to be successful.
Many organizations are realizing this need for soft skills and are preparing ways or have already implemented ways to teach these skills to individuals. One such organization is ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. We are looking for ways to team up with our local partners to provide such training. We are also reaching out to local schools in the county to assist with providing their students with some of these classes before they exit school and/or enter the workforce.
If you are interested or would like to see this in your child’s school please let the faculty and school boards know to contact us at ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona at 520-458-9309. This training is available as well for small groups and jobseekers.
Eric Grisham is the business services representative for ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring at Fort Huachuca in 2018.