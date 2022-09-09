Purchase Access

A modern world of low unemployment rates but high need for employees begs the question, “What is going on?”

I mean, even for the country boy, the math doesn't add up. Could it be that there is a skills gap or a shortage of skills within today’s workforce? I would say, “Yes."

