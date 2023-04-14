SIERRA VISTA — For one magical second when you walk into Virginia Tufte’s Somewhere In Time Antiques on 1502 Fry Blvd., you feel as if you’ve suddenly stepped out of 2023 and into a portal of the past.

Surrounded by 50-year-old photographs in vintage oval tigerwood frames — some still with antique bubble glass – Tufte has created a one-of-a-kind offering showcasing an impressive array of antiques and collectibles in absolutely mint condition throughout her 1,200-square-foot store she opened with her husband Feb. 28.

