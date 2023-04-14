SIERRA VISTA — For one magical second when you walk into Virginia Tufte’s Somewhere In Time Antiques on 1502 Fry Blvd., you feel as if you’ve suddenly stepped out of 2023 and into a portal of the past.
Surrounded by 50-year-old photographs in vintage oval tigerwood frames — some still with antique bubble glass – Tufte has created a one-of-a-kind offering showcasing an impressive array of antiques and collectibles in absolutely mint condition throughout her 1,200-square-foot store she opened with her husband Feb. 28.
Themed after the 1982 Jane Seymour/Christopher Reeves movie “Somewhere in Time” — the first antique Tufte purchased, a blue cobalt plate from 1900, came from Mackinac Island, Michigan, where the film was made, and is displayed in her store with Jane Seymour’s autograph on the back of it — the store often feels like a miniature museum that you don’t want to leave.
She also has a mural on a store’s wall painted by local artist Noah Hernandez of a horse-drawn carriage riding into clouds toward the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island featured in the movie.
“So far, it’s been going great,” said Tufte, who is studying to become a certified antique appraiser at the Asheford Institute of Antiques and Decorative Arts. “Business has been good. I’ve had people coming in from Michigan, Ohio, even New York, and each day is different and exciting.”
Tufte fell in love with antiques not long ago and slowly began purchasing items that come from parts of Arizona and the Midwest.
“It became a habit,” she said. “I developed an appreciation for the past and preserving wonderful items from the 1800s. My idea for the store is to bring something here that people don’t have in their homes that will change their appreciation for them when they see these beautiful pieces.”
If it’s beautifully-preserved pieces you’re looking for, Somewhere In Time has a store full of them, like antique dressers with detailed inlaid work and a custom antique shaving stand that’s a head-turner.
But the showstopper in her shop is a 169-year-old mahogany dresser from Missouri handcrafted for someone’s great granddaughter.
“I’m not looking for anything specific when I’m looking for items to purchase,” said Tufte. “Some things just seem to speak to me.
“The best compliment I’ve had since I opened the store was from a customer who said ‘This is like walking into a museum.’ That one really got to me.”
Somewhere In Time Antiques is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
