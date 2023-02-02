SIERRA VISTA — If “location, location, location” is the primal call for new start-up retail operations, then timing has to be the backup cry for giving a business its wings.
In Colleen Stansbery’s case, her distinctive Spruce & Sky Interiors and gifts store that opened its doors next to Sierra Vista Vision on East Fry Boulevard a month before Christmas has taken flight thanks to location and timing.
After 35 years as a diamond buyer for an established 110-year-old, family-run jewelry company with 10 retail outlets on the West Coast, Stansbery launched her dream to own a store stocked with appealing, one-of-a-kind gifts that would turn heads in a community like Sierra Vista.
So far, Stansbery has not been disappointed.
Thanks to word-of-mouth networking from her sister, who lives in Sierra Vista, Spruce & Sky has quickly taken root and has found a foothold among customers in search of what Stansbery calls “curated collections” of eye-catching items from Mexican hand blown glasses to Spanish oak bread bowls.
“I wanted to carry wonderful and different items that the big box stores don’t have, collections that I felt have strong customer appeal with price points that people would be drawn to and want to buy,” said Stansbery, who went to a specialized gemology school before traveling to Hong Kong, India and Israel as a diamond buyer.
“It was definitely a pretty awesome job,” she said. “I had a real passion for the diamond business.”
But now Stansbery’s passion is for establishing Spruce & Sky as the premier gift and interiors store in Sierra Vista.
“After working for a big corporation for a long time in a big city like Seattle, I wanted to have a store of my own,” she said. “It’s a beautiful city and a beautiful part of the country, but it became a city I didn’t recognize. Plus I wanted to move closer to my sister and my father who’s in Phoenix.”
Even without a well-heeled advertising campaign, the Seattle native couldn’t have planned it any better for her new store.
“I knew I wanted to open up and establish myself before Christmas,” she said. “Customers of all ages who came in really liked what they found here, and suddenly I was getting known through word-of-mouth, which was crucial for me. Things just sort of fell in place after that.”
Stansberry has had a big success with vintage items along with Southwest and Arizona-oriented gifts that still carry a strong appeal.
“I buy things not to stuff a store to take up space and make it look full, but on purpose and for the wide-ranging appeal I feel they’ll make,” she said. “Being on the buying side of things when I was purchasing diamonds, I learned if you like what you personally buy, you probably won’t sell half of it.
“Going into my first Christmas season, I didn’t know what was going to happen. Listening to my customers and contacts who knew the community was crucial for me.”
Down the road, Stansberry envisions opening a large-scale Spruce & Sky — aptly named for the spruce of the Pacific Northwest and Arizona’s sweeping skyscapes — that would carry a distinctive line of furniture along with vintage collection.
But for now, Stansbery is busy gearing up for Valentine’s Day and the next round of holidays.
“Things are going well, and I’m excited about showcasing really outstanding inventory for the store,” she said.
Spruce & Sky is located at 1502 E. Fry Blvd. and is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
