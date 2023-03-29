A decision to apply the entirety of the 2022 operating margin against a $22 million uncollected fuel liability has rendered an immediate benefit, Jason Bowling, chief executive officer at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, announced this week.

“Members will see a 20% drop in their Wholesale Fuel Adjustment charge beginning with the April billing,” Bowling said.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?