A decision to apply the entirety of the 2022 operating margin against a $22 million uncollected fuel liability has rendered an immediate benefit, Jason Bowling, chief executive officer at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, announced this week.
“Members will see a 20% drop in their Wholesale Fuel Adjustment charge beginning with the April billing,” Bowling said.
Currently, that charge is 5 cents for each kilowatt hour, as a result of exceptionally high fuel costs experienced throughout 2022. In February, Bowling announced that the SSVEC Board of Directors approved the extraordinary step of applying the entire operating margin from last year — about $8 million — to the outstanding fuel bank liability in an effort to stabilize member electric bills.
He noted that the decision to use every penny of SSVEC’s 2022 operating margin is a step only a cooperative like SSVEC could take, and it reflects SSVEC’s commitment to its members.
Bowling said the impact of that decision took time to evaluate, but he is happy to report the cooperative is seeing benefits of the decision this soon.
The fuel bank is made up of the cost of energy in excess of what is covered in SSVEC’s base rate. That cost is offset by the Wholesale Fuel Adjustment charge, which appears on SSVEC member bills each month. When the fuel bank holds a surplus, members see the Fuel Adjuster as a credit, which was the case throughout much of 2021. When it holds a deficit, members see a charge, as they do currently.
“At this juncture, we anticipate that our outstanding fuel liability will continue to decline, which should again help in lowering electric bills paid by our members,” Bowling said.
Higher energy costs in 2022 were the result of several factors, according to Bowling. He pointed to geopolitical issues as well as domestic policies that drive up the cost of making energy for consumers.
So, while people everywhere are experiencing these higher costs, SSVEC has been aggressive in taking steps to reduce its spending in light of higher energy costs, beating its 2022 operating budget by 2.5%.
“This is an important first step in what I like to call ‘slaying the high-price dragon,’ ” Bowling said. “We are continuing to be aggressive in stabilizing and reducing energy costs for our members.”
Submitted by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative
