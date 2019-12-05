Three attempts to defraud local electric cooperative members within a 24-hour period have been reported to the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
A member in the Sonoita area reported a caller demanding immediate payment of $475 for a meter replacement, or electricity would be disconnected. The caller asked for credit card information.
Two members contacted SSVEC on Wednesday and said callers asked for payment for past due amounts.
As a matter policy, SSVEC rarely contacts members by telephone and never requests credit card information. Members are encouraged to hang up if they receive a call from someone purporting to be from SSVEC, and immediately contact their local office.
SSVEC office numbers are:
Benson (520) 586-2238
Patagonia (520) 394-2051
Elfrida (520) 642-3475
Sierra Vista (520) 458-4691
Willcox (520) 384-2221
Submitted by SSVEC