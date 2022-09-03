SIERRA VISTA — Lightning strikes, damaging winds, snapped tree limbs and even unlucky rattlesnakes and cats entangled in wires are some of the many reasons that power can be disrupted.
In any event, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Inc. prides itself on being able to pinpoint the outage, resolve the issue and restore power to their members.
The cooperative recently upgraded its systems with advanced technologies that improve the capability to respond to power outages and also give members a more effective way to communicate with the company and determine from the SSVEC website just what’s going on.
Over the last two years, SSVEC has installed new meters that allow it to isolate and solve issues more effectively. Lots of technology is involved, but engineer Thomas Riggs breaks down what it means to members.
“We have implemented an Advanced Metering Infrastructure for our billing system,” he says. “These meters are able to report back when a customer is out of power. When meters report back that they are ‘lost’ or out of power we now use a new system called Outage Management System, or OMS. OMS takes the information and then predicts what device on the SSVEC system is at fault.”
Riggs said the system, which has been widely using since June, has benefited members and the entire operation.
“The OMS system was implemented within the last few months and that information is provided within minutes to our linemen and to the new outage dashboard for our members,” Riggs said. “OMS has been working exceptionally well.”
In addition, SSVEC has a new “outage dashboard” on the website. The dashboard lets members receive outage information quickly, which is important to relieve the stress on members and line crews that comes with power outages.
“It’s a first for our co-op and within minutes our members can get pertinent outage information,” Riggs said. “What previously may have taken several phone calls and over 30 minutes, now a member can go directly to our outage dashboard at any moment and at a minimum know three things: That SSVEC knows about the outage, generally where it is located and how big is the outage in terms of the number of members out of power.”
Even with the new technology SSVEC encourages people to call in and communicate the issue directly, as Vice President of Technical Services Manny Gonzalez explained.
“We still welcome phone calls,” he said. “Even with OMS and the new meters, a member may want to report an outage with a phone call. SSVEC still has our after-hours call center and we’re ready to take calls and answer questions.”
SSVEC also purchased a new mobile substation, a high-tech vehicle that can respond to issues in many circumstances. It already had one mobile substation, in use since 1972, but the recent acquisition is a major upgrade.
The cost difference between the mobile substations is approximately $1.8 million. The older substation was designed to handle substation transformers decades ago and the new vehicle can be dispatched to situations the older model was not equipped for.
SSVEC also is committed to clean energy and has taken on the challenge of being at the forefront of the electric vehicle movement. The co-op has an EV and it is an important part of the fleet as it moves forward.
The 2019 Chevy Bolt arrived at the Sierra Vista construction and maintenance yard in May 2019. It runs almost silently and has many features that make the future of EV’s promising. The car offers cutting-edge technology, including a powertrain that provides immediate acceleration and nearly twice the range of similarly priced EV’s.
“Lots of electric cooperatives around the county are doing this,” Gonzalez said. “We believe in our product and we wanted to demonstrate that faith by investing in this technology.”
To learn more about SSVEC, visit the website at www.ssvec.org.