Manny Gonzales, a 27-year employee of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, has been promoted to vice president of Technical Services. The promotion was announced May 23 by Jason Bowling, SSVEC chief executive officer.
“In addition to his technical skills and experience, Manny is a proven leader at SSVEC and I’m ecstatic that he will be playing a vital role leading our organization,” Bowling said. “His commitment to our members, the cooperative and the community represent all the attributes that define remarkable leadership.”
Gonzales began his employment with SSVEC as a temporary employee in March 1995 in the apparatus shop in Willcox. He was hired full time in November 1995. Gonzales worked in meter reading, billing collections, automatic meter reading and was subsequently accepted into the Journeyman Meter Technician apprenticeship program.
Gonzales is SSVEC’s longest serving member of the military and remained active in the Selected Marine Corps Reserve, serving in several different units. He was called back to active duty in support of combat operations in Iraq (2003) and Afghanistan (2011 and 2012). He also served in support of security operations in Djibouti, Africa (2007-08).
Gonzales retired as the Sergeant Major of the 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company in February 2016.
Gonzales has an associate degree in electric power technology from Bismarck State College, a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Arizona and will earn his master’s degree from Arizona State University on Aug. 9.
Some of the personal awards earned by the newest SSVEC vice president include the Meritorious Service Medal, Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Willcox Favorite Son, SSVEC Circle of Honor of Safety, and he is a three-time recipient of the SSVEC Safety Look Out award.
Gonzales has continued to apply his technical, operational and leadership skills to all his roles at the cooperative, most recently as the Technical Services fleet manager.