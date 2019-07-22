According to a post on the SSVEC website, "SSVEC is experiencing power outages due to the current severe thunderstorm. At shortly after 3 p.m. members reported outages in the Hereford area. Areas affected include south of Ramsey Road and east of Highway 92,
Repair crews are heading to Ramsey Road at Mason Road where there are reports of poles and lines down.
UPDATE. We have poles and lines down due to the storm. No estimate on how long right now. Still accessing the situation and options
5:24 UPDATE: Storm damage to four poles along Moson Road, north of Hereford near Larson.
Lineworkers have restored 95 percent of the affected areas – power has been restored.
A group of about 20 members will remain out of power due to the storm damage.
Once all the poles have been replaced these members will have their power restored.
Replacing the poles is expected to take no less than eight hours."
If you need to report an outage call your local SSVEC office or 1-(800) 422-3275 (after hours).