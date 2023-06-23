Thousands of workers at organized Starbucks stores across the nation will stage strikes over the next week, their union said on Friday, a move that comes after workers in some states said management prohibited them from putting up decorations for Pride Month, accusations that the company has said are false.
Starbucks Workers United said employees at more than 150 stores would strike over the company’s labor practices and its “hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers.”
The union represents about 8,000 of the company’s workers in more than 300 stores.
“Starbucks is scared of the power that their queer partners hold, and they should be,” Moe Mills, who works at a Starbucks location in Richmond Heights, Missouri, said in a statement provided by the union.
The union said that it was striking over the changes to Pride decoration policies, which it argued must be negotiated, as well as the company’s broader response to the organizing campaign, including widespread retaliation against union supporters. The union said in its statement that workers were “demanding that Starbucks negotiate a fair contract with union stores and stop their illegal union-busting campaign.”
The company has consistently denied accusations of illegality.
Starbucks workers in a number of stores across the country said this month that they had been told that no decorations for the annual LGBTQ celebration, such as rainbow flags, were allowed this year, a shift from previous years. In interviews arranged through their union, workers said that the reasons varied.
Starbucks, which has about 9,300 corporate-owned stores in the United States, has said that decoration policies are often specific to each store. A Starbucks representative said on Friday that there “has been no change to company policy on this matter” and accused the union of spreading false information.
Starbucks workers and the union say that since the unionization campaign began in 2021, the company has more aggressively enforced its dress code and rules governing the material workers can post in stores, as well as other employee conduct, as a way to intimidate and retaliate against union supporters.
“They’re trying to make people feel unwelcome in whatever way possible — through more strict enforcement of the dress code or anything,” said Casey Moore, a union spokesperson. “The Pride decorations are another level of that.”
In a sweeping ruling in March, a federal administrative law judge found that Starbucks had repeatedly violated labor law by “more strictly enforcing the dress code and personal appearance policy in response to union activity.” The judge also found that the company had more strictly enforced its attendance policy and its policy on soliciting and distributing notices within stores.
Starbucks has disputed the findings and is appealing the decision to the National Labor Relations Board in Washington.
Unionized Starbucks workers have staged waves of strikes in the last several months over what they say is the company’s delay tactics at the bargaining table and other anti-union tactics like retaliatory firings and store closings.
The administrative judge’s ruling in March also found that Starbucks had illegally dismissed seven Buffalo-area workers last year in response to union activity.
In April, the labor board issued a complaint accusing the company of failing to bargain in good faith at more than 100 stores. It was one of dozens of complaints tied to labor law violations that the board has issued since the union first filed petitions seeking votes in three Buffalo-area stores in August 2021.
The company has denied the accusations and blames the union for bargaining delays, citing the union’s insistence on using video chat software to broadcast sessions to employees not at the bargaining table.
Howard Schultz, shortly after stepping down as Starbucks’ chief executive in March, denied allegations of anti-union conduct in testimony before a Senate committee.
