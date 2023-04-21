Virus Outbreak-Boosters

A nurse administers a Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine at an inoculation station. Legislative leaders said they expect to appeal a federal court ruling regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for workers on federal contracts in Arizona.

 Rogelio V. Solis AP FILE

WASHINGTON — Legislative leaders said they expect to appeal a federal court ruling that said President Joe Biden had the authority to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers on federal contracts in Arizona.

The ruling Wednesday by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court that had blocked the mandate in Arizona because it exceeded the president’s authority. The circuit court ruling also ran counter to findings in a number of other federal courts around the country that had blocked the 2021 vaccination mandate.

