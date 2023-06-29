PHOENIX — Arizona is going to create a network of sites designed to train residents in rural areas for the jobs local employers need.

In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs said the first two of these "workforce accelerators'' will be in Yuma and Kingman. A total of six are envisioned, though neither the governor's office nor the Arizona Commerce Authority would provide specifics.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?