BENSON — With inflation still staking its claim in Cochise County’s economic direction, it was a mixed bag for the county last month.
Cochise County’s estimated retail sales were down while restaurant and bar and hotel/motel receipts were up compared to June 2022, after adjusting for inflation.
While June retail sales in Cochise County were down 3.7% from last year — compared to a 2.4% decrease for Arizona — the county managed to perform much better than the rest of the state over the last six months. From January through June, its retail sales were down 2% while statewide sales were down 4.5%, compared to the first half of 2022.
Statistics are showing that people are eating out more in Cochise County compared to the rest of the state. Restaurant and bar sales were up 7.5% in June, after the inflation adjustment and 2.8% for the first half of the year.
That’s well ahead of Arizona's restaurant and bar sales, which were down 6.5% in June, but were up 2.2% for January through June.
But when it came to visitors lodging in motels in Cochise County, it was a very different story. Hotel/motel receipts were up 2.2% in the June comparisons countywide, but were down 8.2% for the first six months. Statewide, lodging receipts were up 7% in June and 6% for January through June.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up a whopping 13.4% in Cochise County in June, after inflation, compared to a 4.7% increase statewide. For the first half of 2023, remote sales jumped 6.2% in Cochise County and 8.4% statewide.
Inflation played a continuing though lessening role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 3 percentage points from June year-over-year growth rates and 4.9 percentage points for the first six months.
Retail sales citywide:
• In Benson, estimated retail sales were down 6.5% in June and 4.7%t for the first half of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were up 4.5% in June and 10.2% for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts were down 9.8% in June, but were up 6.6% for the first six months.
• In Bisbee, retail sales were down 11% in the June comparisons and 2.1% for the first half of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were up 9% in June, but were down 17.2% for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts were down 2% in June and a whopping 48.1% for the first six months, compared to the same period a year ago.
• In Douglas, retail sales were up 5.7% in June and 1.1% for the first half of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were up 28.%in June and 21.7% for January through June. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules).
• Huachuca City’s retail sales were down 14.4% in the June comparisons, but were up 10.1% for the first half of the year. (Restaurant and bar and lodging sales estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
• Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 4.2% in June and 2.6% for the first six months. Restaurant and bar sales were up 1.9% in June and 2.5% for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts were down 6.9% in June and were up less than 0.1% for the first half of the year.
• Tombstone’s retail sales were up 1.1% in June, but were down 5.6% for the first six months. Restaurant and bar sales were up 5.3% in June and 3.6%t for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts in Tombstone were up 31.6% in June and 24% for the first half of 2023.
• In Willcox, estimated retail sales were up 12.6% in the June comparisons and 3.9% for the first half of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were up 6.1% in June and less than 0.1% for January through June. Hotel/motel receipts were up 11.2% in June, but were down 1%for the first half of 2023, after adjusting for inflation.
For more information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, Arizona G&T Cooperatives, and community sponsors.