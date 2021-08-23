REGION — Veterinarian Shawna Sawtelle has a special interest in animal dentistry.
She works for Arizona Veterinary Dental Specialists, a group of veterinarians specializing in small animal dentistry with five locations throughout the state.
“I work for their practice in Tucson, and am working toward becoming board certified in small animal dentistry,” said Sawtelle, who also owns a mobile unit, Agape Dragon Integrative Veterinary Care, which allows her to make house calls in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.
Through the mobile practice, Sawtelle is taking her passion for animal dentistry a step further by performing dental procedures on horses.
“I enjoy talking to clients about their pets’ dental issues and doing dental procedures, especially when those procedures provide animals with immediate relief,” she said. “It’s rewarding to see how you’re improving the quality of life for horses and other animals just by making their mouths more comfortable.”
When it comes to equine dentistry, many horse owners have misconceptions about when to start dental examinations, she said.
“One common misconception is that young horses don’t need dental evaluations. But horses should have an oral exam during their first foal checkup to look for abnormalities," Sawtelle said. "It's because early intervention will have the most successful outcome if problems are found. We look for a lot of things at that age. We look at how the teeth are erupting, as well as how the teeth in the maxillary (upper jaw) and mandibular (lower jaw) align.”
When teeth are not aligning correctly, as in overbites and underbites, there are measures that can be taken at a young age to correct the problem, Sawtelle said.
“At the very least, horse owners should have their horse’s mouth examined before they start training programs, whether the training is groundwork or riding.”
Dental problems can be quite painful for horses and can interfere with their performance, Sawtelle noted.
“When a horse shows resistance while being worked with a bit in its mouth, that behavior is sometimes related to a dental issue that causes pain.”
Sawtelle recommends oral examinations be done once a year, and in some cases, more frequent exams are recommended. During those exams, one of the problems she looks for are sharp enamel points on the horse’s teeth that can injure soft tissues in the mouth. If points are found, they can be filed down through a procedure called “floating.”
“These points are one of the most common dental problems in horses,” she said. “Even normal wear can cause sharp points. It’s because a horse’s upper jaw is wider than the lower jaw, and the two don’t line up, causing uneven wear when the horse is chewing.”
Horses chew from side to side, and the width discrepancy between the upper and lower jaws is what tends to develop sharp points on the teeth.
Over time, those points can cause soft tissue injuries and pain when horses attempt to chew. They also can be painful when horses are worked with such headgear as bits or hackamores.
“Sharp points also can cause pain when horses are asked to flex their head while being worked. It’s because the points are capable of gouging the sides of the horse’s mouth and tongue,” Sawtelle said.
Routine dental care involves floating, or smoothing the sharp points with power dental instruments.
“Sharp points on the top jaw can cause injuries to the cheek tissue, while lower jaw points can lacerate a horse’s tongue. They also interfere with chewing and can cause horses to drop food while attempting to eat, which leads to weight loss in some cases.”
There are a number of disease processes that horses can have in their mouth, which is why it’s important for a veterinarian to do a thorough annual exam, Sawtelle said.
Other possible problems that can be found on an oral exam include: fractured teeth, abscessed teeth, cavities, periodontal disease and oral tumors, Sawtelle said.
“This is done by sedating the horse, then putting an oral speculum in its mouth. The sedation is necessary for the safety and comfort of the horse and veterinarian.”
While making a house call in Whetstone, Sawtelle examined two horses for potential dental problems. Sharp points were discovered with both animals, and both were sedated while the points were smoothed.
Whetstone resident Eileen Swiers, whose horse, Ruby, has a history of “complex dental issues” that were identified by Sawtelle in a previous appointment.
“During that first appointment, Dr. Sawtelle felt Ruby needed x-rays, so referred me to a specialist,” she said. “Ruby had a very favorable outcome as a result of the treatment. Dr. Sawtelle now maintains the work that was done by the specialist, and I’m very pleased with the dental work that has been done.”
Sawtelle attended The School of Veterinary Medicine at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies.
Along with her interest in dentistry, she performs acupuncture on large and small animals.
For information, or to make an appointment, she can be contacted by calling (520) 477-6737.